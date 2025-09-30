Congress Slams BJP As Olympian Mohammed Shahid’s House Demolished In Varanasi

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
His cousin, Mushtaq, said the family is preparing for a wedding scheduled in October and alleged that the affected household did not have even an inch of land elsewhere. 

By : PTI | Updated at : 30 Sep 2025 12:15 PM (IST)
Varanasi: A portion of Padma Shri awardee Olympian Mohammed Shahid's house here was demolished by a bulldozer in a road-widening drive, triggering protest from the late hockey player's family.  According to the administration, the demolition was carried out only on those properties for which compensation had already been paid.  The iconic hockey player's home is located along the Kachery to Sandaha route, where the demolition drive was carried out on Sunday. Shahid's sister-in-law, Nazneen, claimed that she had not received any compensation and did not own any alternative property.  "We have nowhere else to go with our family," she claimed.  His cousin, Mushtaq, said the family is preparing for a wedding scheduled in October and alleged that the affected household did not have even an inch of land elsewhere.  "If this continues, we will be forced onto the streets," he said.  Mushtaq also alleged that while road widening elsewhere had been limited to 21 metres, in his locality, it was extended to 25 metres.   Varanasi ADM (City) Alok Verma said, "In the road widening project, action is being taken to remove only those properties for which compensation has already been paid. Sometimes, during bulldozer operations, slight deviations can occur, but no structure is being arbitrarily demolished."   Asked about Shahid's house, Verma stated that the structure housed nine people, six of whom had received compensation. The remaining three had obtained stay orders from the court, and their portions were left untouched, he said.

"So far, 13 houses have been demolished as part of the drive," he said.  Verma added that Shahid's family had earlier asked for more time, citing a wedding.  The administration, in response, requested their Aadhaar and account details for the compensation transfer, but they failed to submit the documents. Uttar Pradesh UP Congress president Ajay Rai denounced the demolition of the sportsman's house.  "The BJP government has demolished the house of Padma Shri Mohammed Shahid. This was not just a house, but a symbol of the nation's sporting legacy. The BJP government, which insults talent and respected figures on the land of Kashi, will not be forgiven by the people," he said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Sep 2025 12:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP Olympics Hockey Demolition CONGRESS VARANASI House Demolition Mohammed Shahid Mohammed Shahid Hockey Mohammed Shahid Olympics Mohammed Shahid India Hockey Mohammed Shahid India Olympics
