India Submits Bid To Host 2030 Commonwealth Games In Ahmedabad

India Submits Bid To Host 2030 Commonwealth Games In Ahmedabad

The proposal, submitted in London, emphasises sustainability, inclusivity, and alignment with Commonwealth values.

By : PTI | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 11:47 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ahmedabad, Aug 29 (PTI) India has submitted its proposal to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad in Gujarat, an official said on Friday.

A delegation with representation from Commonwealth Games Association of India and the Gujarat government submitted its formal proposal to Commonwealth Sport in London to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, a state government release informed. The delegation was led by Minister of State for Sports Harsh Sanghavi.

The bid positions Ahmedabad as the host city for the centenary edition of the Games, marking 100 years of the Commonwealth Games, the release said.

The decision comes days after the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) gave its nod to the move after a submission of 'Expression of Interest', it added.

On August 27, the Narendra Modi government had approved India's bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, naming Ahmedabad as the "ideal" venue, said the release.

The proposal submitted by Sanghavi in London on Friday reflects India's commitment to delivering a Games that is sustainable, inclusive, and aligned with the Commonwealth's Games Reset principles, it added.

Speaking on the submission, Sanghavi said the 2030 Commonwealth Games hold significance for both India and the Commonwealth as it will mark a century of sporting excellence, unity, and shared values within the Commonwealth, making the centenary edition a landmark celebration.

India's Games will be based on the ancient principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', meaning "the world is one family." offering unity and human connection, while 'Atithi Devo Bhava' (guest is divine) will guide the planning for all the stakeholders that will visit India for the Games, he said.

PT Usha, president of Indian Olympic Association and Commonwealth Games Association (India) said this bid represents the aspirations of an entire nation.

"The Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad will showcase not just India's sporting capabilities but also the values of friendship, respect, and inclusivity that define our sporting culture," said the release quoting her.

"As we celebrate the centenary edition, India stands ready to welcome the Commonwealth family with warmth and excellence, inspiring a new generation to dream and achieve through sport," she added.

"Ahmedabad offers a compact and modern Games footprint, designed to ensure efficiency, accessibility, and a seamless experience for athletes, officials and spectators alike. With international-standard venues, robust urban transport systems, and high-quality accommodation infrastructure, the city is well positioned to deliver an unprecedented Games experience," the release said.

The choice of date of submission of the bid by the Indian delegation, August 29, carries special significance as it coincides with National Sports Day celebrated in honour of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, the release said.

"It underscores India's sporting heritage, its commitment to youth, and its vision for future generations. The bid reinforces India's growing position as a global sporting hub," it added.

Hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games is aligned with the country's long-term ambition of becoming a leading sporting nation, where mega-events serve as catalysts for wider participation in sport, infrastructure development, and international collaboration, the release said. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Aug 2025 11:47 PM (IST)
Ahmedabad Commonwealth Games
