BCCI To Register Strong Protest With ICC As Indian Team Denied Asia Cup Trophy

The BCCI has decided to register a "strong protest" at the upcoming ICC meeting in November over an incident involving Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi, who carried away the Asia Cup trophy after the Indian team declined to receive it from him in Dubai.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia explained the team’s stance, saying India could not accept the trophy from a person who is “engaged in a war against the country.” India had beaten Pakistan by five wickets in the tournament final on Sunday.

Naqvi, apart from leading the ACC, also serves as Pakistan’s Interior Minister and heads the Pakistan Cricket Board.

“As far as the presentation is concerned, India cannot take the trophy from someone waging war against our nation,” Saikia stated. He further criticised Naqvi’s actions, noting, “We chose not to accept the trophy, but that doesn’t mean he could take the trophy and medals away to his hotel.”

Calling the episode “immature and unexpected,” Saikia confirmed that India will raise a strong objection during the ICC’s first week of November meeting in Dubai.