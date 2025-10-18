The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Saturday announced its withdrawal from the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I series involving Pakistan after three Afghan cricketers were killed in a Pakistani airstrike in Paktika province.

In a statement posted on X, the ACB said, "The Afghanistan Cricket Board expresses its deepest sorrow and grief over the tragic martyrdom of the brave cricketers from Urgun District in Paktika Province, who were targeted this evening in a cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime."