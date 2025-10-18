Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Afghanistan Pulls Out Of Tri-Nation Series After 3 Cricketers Killed In Pakistani Airstrike

Afghanistan Pulls Out Of Tri-Nation Series After 3 Cricketers Killed In Pakistani Airstrike

Afghanistan withdrew from the tri-nation series after three cricketers were killed in Pakistani airstrike in Paktika province.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 18 Oct 2025 07:47 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Saturday announced its withdrawal from the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I series involving Pakistan after three Afghan cricketers were killed in a Pakistani airstrike in Paktika province.

In a statement posted on X, the ACB said, "The Afghanistan Cricket Board expresses its deepest sorrow and grief over the tragic martyrdom of the brave cricketers from Urgun District in Paktika Province, who were targeted this evening in a cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime."

 

Published at : 18 Oct 2025 07:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Afghanistan
