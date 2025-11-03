Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The night sky is set to put on a breathtaking show this week as November’s supermoon, the closest and brightest of 2025, rises on Wednesday, November 5. Sky enthusiasts can look forward to a spectacular celestial display, with the full moon appearing larger and more radiant than usual as it reaches its closest point to Earth.

What Is A Supermoon?

The moon’s orbit around Earth is not a perfect circle but an ellipse, which means its distance from Earth changes slightly every month. When the moon reaches its closest point to Earth, known as perigee, and this moment coincides with either a new moon or a full moon, it is called a Supermoon.

The word perigee comes from the Greek roots peri, meaning near and geo, meaning Earth. During a Supermoon, the full moon appears noticeably larger and brighter than at any other time.

How To Watch

You won’t need a telescope or any special equipment to view this celestial event. Simply find a spot with clear skies and minimal artificial lighting, such as an open field or rooftop. The lesser the light pollution, the more brilliant the moon will appear.

Best Time To Watch

Astronomers note that this 'super' full moon will shine at its peak brightness on the evening of November 5. If weather conditions remain clear, skywatchers in India will be able to witness this spectacular event from around 6:30 PM onward.

Does It Affect the Tides?

When the moon comes closer to Earth, its gravitational pull slightly increases, causing the ocean tides to rise a bit higher than normal. However, scientists emphasise that the difference is usually minimal and not easily noticeable to the general public.

Why It’s Called The 'Beaver Moon'

Every full moon of the year has a traditional name. The November full moon is known as the 'Beaver Moon.' The name dates back to an old North American tradition, when people set traps for beavers during this time to collect their fur before winter began.