Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeScienceSupermoon 2025: When And How To Watch The Year’s Biggest And Brightest Full Moon? Know The Details Here

Supermoon 2025: When And How To Watch The Year’s Biggest And Brightest Full Moon? Know The Details Here

Witness the closest and brightest Supermoon of 2025 on November. Know the date, time, and how to watch this stunning celestial event visible to the naked eye.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 03 Nov 2025 10:34 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The night sky is set to put on a breathtaking show this week as November’s supermoon, the closest and brightest of 2025, rises on Wednesday, November 5. Sky enthusiasts can look forward to a spectacular celestial display, with the full moon appearing larger and more radiant than usual as it reaches its closest point to Earth.

What Is A Supermoon?

The moon’s orbit around Earth is not a perfect circle but an ellipse, which means its distance from Earth changes slightly every month. When the moon reaches its closest point to Earth, known as perigee, and this moment coincides with either a new moon or a full moon, it is called a Supermoon.

The word perigee comes from the Greek roots peri, meaning near and geo, meaning Earth. During a Supermoon, the full moon appears noticeably larger and brighter than at any other time. 

How To Watch

You won’t need a telescope or any special equipment to view this celestial event. Simply find a spot with clear skies and minimal artificial lighting, such as an open field or rooftop. The lesser the light pollution, the more brilliant the moon will appear.

Best Time To Watch

Astronomers note that this 'super' full moon will shine at its peak brightness on the evening of November 5. If weather conditions remain clear, skywatchers in India will be able to witness this spectacular event from around 6:30 PM onward.

Does It Affect the Tides?

When the moon comes closer to Earth, its gravitational pull slightly increases, causing the ocean tides to rise a bit higher than normal. However, scientists emphasise that the difference is usually minimal and not easily noticeable to the general public.

Why It’s Called The 'Beaver Moon'

Every full moon of the year has a traditional name. The November full moon is known as the 'Beaver Moon.' The name dates back to an old North American tradition, when people set traps for beavers during this time to collect their fur before winter began.

Published at : 03 Nov 2025 10:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
Supermoon 2025 November Supermoon When And How To Watch Supermoon
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
19 Dead, Several Injured After RTC Bus Collides With Tipper In Telangana's Rangareddy
19 Dead, Several Injured After RTC Bus Collides With Tipper In Telangana's Rangareddy
Cricket
BCCI Announces Rs 51 Crore Cash Reward For Women In Blue After Maiden World Cup Victory
BCCI Announces Rs 51 Crore Cash Reward For Women In Blue After Maiden World Cup Victory
World
7 Dead, 150 Injured As Massive 6.3 Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif
7 Dead, 150 Injured As Massive 6.3 Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif
India
'Historic, Spectacular Win': PM Modi Lauds Women In Blue For Big Maiden World Cup Victory
'Historic, Spectacular Win': PM Modi Lauds Women In Blue For Big Maiden World Cup Victory
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Violence: Tension Escalates in Mokama After Dular Chand Yadav Murder, Police on High Alert
Bihar Politics: Dular Chand Yadav murder intensifies Mokama’s political war between Anant Singh and Suraj Bhan
Bihar Politics: Suraj Bhan Singh demands EC probe after Anant Singh’s Mokama murder charge
Bihar Election Violence: Father-Son Duo Shot Dead In Bhojpur Amid Rising Poll Tensions
PM Modi Leads Grand Unity Parade At Statue Of Unity On Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Indian Muscle Flexing In South China Sea
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget