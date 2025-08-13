Perseid Meteor Showers: Skywatchers are in for one of the most anticipated astronomical events of the year as the Perseid meteor shower makes its return. This annual spectacle, known for its streaking shooting stars, will reach its peak between the nights of August 11–12 and August 12–13 in 2025. Although the full August moon will dim the show to around 10–20 meteors per hour (a significant drop from the usual 40–50), the experience still promises moments of cosmic beauty.

The Perseid meteor shower is here – but this year, so is a nearly full Moon 🌖



Here's how you can still enjoy the show, which peaks tonight: https://t.co/WfYJC6WCXe pic.twitter.com/AnEz5x7RYS August 12, 2025

The Science Behind The Perseid Streaks

The Perseids originate from debris left behind by Comet Swift–Tuttle, a celestial traveller that takes about 133 years to orbit the Sun. As Earth crosses this debris field, tiny fragments slam into the atmosphere at speeds of around 59 kilometres per second, burning up in brilliant flashes.

Records of this meteor shower date back nearly 2,000 years, with early sightings documented in ancient China. The name “Perseids” comes from the constellation Perseus, from which the meteors appear to radiate.

Where To Watch It Online And Why Timing Matters

For those unable to head outdoors or find a dark sky spot, the Perseid meteor shower will be streamed live on YouTube, allowing viewers across the globe to witness the event in real time.

You can check out the livestream below:

Experts recommend tuning in during the early predawn hours when the sky is at its darkest.

The livestream will capture the meteor trails as they blaze across the sky, unaffected by local light pollution.

According to Finn Burridge, science communicator at the Royal Observatory Greenwich, the Perseid meteor shower in 2025 peaks during the nights of August 11–12 and August 12–13. Viewing of the Perseids takes place until August 23.

Tips For The Best Viewing Experience

If you plan to step outside rather than rely solely on the livestream, choose a location away from artificial lights. Give your eyes at least 20 minutes to adjust to the darkness, and avoid looking at your phone. Bill Cooke, head of NASA’s Meteoroid Environments Office, has cautioned that “this year’s display is expected to be less impressive” due to the moonlight.

However, with patience and optimal conditions, the streaks of light will still be visible.