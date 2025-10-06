Tonight’s Supermoon Will Appear Bigger And Brighter: Where To Watch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The first week of October 2025 brings a celestial treat for skywatchers as the supermoon, famously known as the Harvest Moon, prepares to grace the night sky. Rising shortly after sunset on October 6, this lunar event promises a stunning view for anyone willing to step outside and look eastward, away from city lights. Sky enthusiasts and casual observers alike are encouraged to catch this remarkable phenomenon, which is brighter and appears larger than a typical full moon.

What Makes Supermoon 2025 Special?

A supermoon occurs when a full moon aligns with the Moon's closest approach to Earth, a point called "perigee." Because the Moon's orbit around Earth is slightly elliptical, it sometimes comes nearer than usual. During this perigee, the Moon can appear up to 14% larger and almost 30% brighter than a standard full moon. Though the size difference may seem subtle to the naked eye, the "moon illusion" amplifies the effect, especially when the Moon hovers low near the horizon. This gravitational alignment can also slightly influence tides, causing them to rise higher than usual.

This October supermoon is particularly notable as it marks the first of three consecutive supermoons in 2025, a rare lunar sequence, setting the stage for two more in November and December.

Where And When To Watch The Harvest Moon 2025

In India, the supermoon will be visible on the evening of October 6 and the early hours of October 7, 2025. Most cities across the country should get a clear glimpse, provided weather conditions cooperate. Even if the peak timing coincides with daylight in some regions, the full moon will still appear luminous, golden, and larger than usual in the night sky.

The supermoon isn’t just an Indian spectacle. It will captivate viewers across the Northern Hemisphere. Countries in Europe, North America, and the UK will also enjoy enhanced views, with the Moon appearing exceptionally bright and grand near the autumn equinox. For photographers and astronomy enthusiasts, this extended viewing window offers an ideal chance to capture breathtaking images of Earth’s natural satellite.

Timing, Viewing Tips, And Fun Fact

For the best experience, the October supermoon reaches its peak on Monday, October 6, at 11:47 p.m. ET. Although the full moon remains visually striking for several hours afterward, peak timing ensures the brightest and largest appearance.

Coincidentally, the Draconid meteor shower begins the same night, offering an added treat for night sky lovers, though the supermoon’s brightness may overshadow fainter meteors. NASA encourages everyone to take part in this annual, worldwide celebration of the Moon, whether by hosting a viewing party or simply observing from home.

Historically, the Harvest Moon earned its name because its light allowed farmers to work late into the night, harvesting crops under a glowing lunar sky. This October, the combination of the Harvest Moon and the supermoon effect guarantees an unforgettable experience for skywatchers across the globe.