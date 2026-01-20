NASA Will 'Send Your Name' To The Moon For Free: Here's How To Apply

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeScienceNASA Will 'Send Your Name' To The Moon For Free: Here's How To Apply

NASA is giving the world a rare chance to join space history. Send your name to the Moon for free and receive a digital boarding pass as Artemis II orbits Earth’s natural satellite.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 01:16 PM (IST)
Imagine looking at the Moon and knowing your name is actually travelling around it. NASA is giving everyone a rare chance to become part of history through the Artemis II mission. Anyone in the world can send their name to space for free. Your name will be stored on a tiny memory card inside the Orion spacecraft as it flies around the Moon and comes back to Earth. 

You even get a digital boarding pass. It is simple, quick, and deeply exciting for anyone who has ever dreamed about space.

NASA Artemis II Send Your Name: How It Works

NASA’s Artemis II mission is the first crewed flight in its new Moon program. Four astronauts will travel around the Moon and return safely to Earth. Along with them, a small digital card will carry millions of names from people across the globe.

To join, you just visit NASA’s “Send Your Name” page. Enter the name you want to send. It can be yours, a family member’s, or even your pet’s. 

Create a small PIN, submit the form, and your digital boarding pass appears instantly. You can download it, save it, or share it online.

Registration is open worldwide and free. According to NASA, the deadline is 21 January 2026. After launch, your name will orbit the Moon and return to Earth with the spacecraft. It is symbolic, but incredibly meaningful.

Why NASA Artemis II Send Your Name Feels Special

This is not about becoming an astronaut. Your body will stay on Earth. Only your name will travel. But emotionally, it feels powerful. A tiny part of you becomes part of a historic space mission.

NASA created this campaign to make space feel closer to everyone. It inspires curiosity, especially in children and students. It shows that space exploration belongs to all of humanity, not just scientists.

For many people, this will be their only “trip” beyond Earth. Yet it creates a real connection to the Moon and to the future of space travel.

Years from now, you can say, “My name went around the Moon.” It takes less than a minute, but the memory lasts forever.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I send my name to the Moon with NASA's Artemis II mission?

You can send your name by visiting NASA's 'Send Your Name' page online. After entering your name and creating a PIN, you'll receive a digital boarding pass.

Is there a cost to send my name on the Artemis II mission?

No, sending your name to space on the Artemis II mission is completely free. Anyone in the world can participate without charge.

Is there a deadline to submit my name for the Artemis II mission?

Yes, the deadline to register your name for the Artemis II mission is January 21, 2026.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 01:16 PM (IST)
