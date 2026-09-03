NEET PG 2026 Result: When Will NBEMS Release Scorecard? Check Expected Date And Time

NEET PG Result 2026: Medical aspirants who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2026 are now awaiting the result after the examination was conducted on August 30. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to announce the result and cut-off by September 30.

According to the official examination update, the test was scheduled for 2,65,980 candidates across 1,111 examination centres in 338 cities. Of these, the examination was completed for 2,63,535 candidates.

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While the result deadline has been indicated, NBEMS has not specified the exact date or time when the NEET PG 2026 result will be published. Candidates should therefore monitor the official NBEMS website for the result announcement and related updates.

NEET PG Result 2026: How To Check Scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Find and open the NEET PG section available on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the "NEET PG Result 2026" link once it is activated.

Step 4: Enter the required login details, including the application number and password.

Step 5: Submit the information to access the results.

Step 6: Check the result and download the scorecard for future academic use.

NOTE: Candidates should retain a copy of the scorecard for subsequent admission and counselling-related requirements.

NEET PG Re-Exam For 2,445 Jaipur Candidates

While most candidates have completed the NEET PG 2026 examination, 2,445 candidates in Jaipur are scheduled to take the test again on September 5.

The re-examination has been necessitated after the examination was stopped at two centres in the Sitapura area of Jaipur because of an internal power failure.

The re-test for the affected candidates will begin at 3 pm on September 5. Candidates who are required to appear for the re-examination should follow the instructions issued by NBEMS and remain attentive to official updates concerning the test.

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NEET PG 2026 Final Answer Key Expected With Result

The NEET PG 2026 final answer key is also expected to be made available by September 30, along with the result. Candidates will be able to access it through the official NBEMS website.

The final answer key will contain the answers that are considered for evaluating the examination. It will therefore be an important document for candidates looking to understand the answers used during the result preparation process.

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