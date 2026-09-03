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English NewsNewsIndiaSpeeding Thar Kills Two After Hitting Bike In Delhi Cantt; Driver Detained

Speeding Thar Kills Two After Hitting Bike In Delhi Cantt; Driver Detained

According to police, the Thar collided with the motorcycle carrying the two victims, resulting in the deaths of both the woman and the man.

Written By : Manoj Verma |  Updated at : 03 Sep 2026 12:03 PM (IST)

Two people riding a motorcycle were killed after a speeding Thar hit their bike in the Delhi Cantt area on Wednesday night, police said. The deceased have been identified as Anju and Sukhbir.

According to police, the Thar collided with the motorcycle carrying the two victims, resulting in the deaths of both the woman and the man.

Following the accident, people present at the spot caught the Thar driver along with the vehicle and handed him over to the police.

CCTV Footage Being Examined

Delhi Cantt police have launched an investigation into the accident.

Police are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed at the accident site and nearby areas to establish the sequence of events and ascertain the circumstances leading to the collision.

Published at : 03 Sep 2026 12:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Car Accident DELHI NEWS Thar Accident
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