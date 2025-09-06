A rare celestial event is set to captivate the night sky tomorrow, September 7, as India witnesses one of the longest total lunar eclipses since 2022. Astronomers say this is the first time since July 27, 2018, that the entire eclipse will be visible across the country, giving skywatchers an extraordinary spectacle to enjoy.

Ram Mandir Adjusts Darshan Timings During Eclipse

In a note for devotees, Ram Janmabhoomi Trustee Anil Mishra announced, “Due to the lunar eclipse, temple darshan at Ram Mandir will be open only until 12:30 PM. After the bhog and aarti, the temple gates will close. The following day, Mangla Aarti and Shringar Aarti will resume at their usual timings.”

What to Expect from the Eclipse

Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) expert Niruj Mohan Ramanujam explained the event in detail: “This Sunday, September 7, we will witness a total lunar eclipse. The next time a similar spectacle will be visible is in 2028. We encourage everyone to step outside and watch.”

The eclipse will begin with the Moon entering Earth’s umbral shadow at 9:57 PM. The total eclipse phase, when the Moon takes on a deep copper-red hue, will occur from 11:01 PM to 12:23 AM. The entire event, including the partial phases, will conclude at 2:25 AM on September 8.

“This is entirely safe to view with the naked eye,” Mohan emphasized. “No special equipment is needed, though binoculars or a telescope can enhance the view. You can even eat and drink normally during the eclipse.”

Understanding the Science Behind Lunar Eclipses

Divya Oberoi, chair of the Public Outreach & Education Committee (POEC) of the Astronomical Society of India, explained why lunar eclipses are relatively rare. “Eclipses don’t occur every full or new moon because the Moon’s orbit is tilted about five degrees relative to Earth’s orbit around the Sun,” she said.

A lunar eclipse happens when Earth comes directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow on the lunar surface. The faint outer shadow is called the penumbra, while the darker inner shadow is the umbra. The penumbral eclipse begins at 8:58 PM on September 7, though it is difficult to detect with the naked eye. The partial eclipse, visible from 9:57 PM, occurs as the Moon enters the umbra.

“The Moon turns a striking copper-red during totality because red sunlight is bent through Earth’s atmosphere, while blue light is scattered away,” explained B S Shylaja, former Director of the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium. The exact hue can vary depending on atmospheric conditions.

Public Viewing Events and Online Streams

Across India, astronomy clubs and institutions are hosting public viewing events. Many offer live streams for those unable to attend in person. Mohan, co-chair of POEC, shared that all relevant information, including event locations and livestream links—is available at https://bit.ly/eclipseindia

Debunking Myths Around Lunar Eclipses

In India, lunar eclipses are often surrounded by myths, with some believing it is unsafe to eat, drink, or perform daily activities, particularly for pregnant women. However, astronomers stress that lunar eclipses are purely shadow phenomena and pose no danger.

“Lunar eclipses have been understood scientifically since the time of Aryabhata,” Mohan said. “There is no risk to people or animals. Enjoy the event, step outside, and witness one of nature’s most stunning spectacles safely.”

With just hours to go, skywatchers across India are gearing up for a night of wonder—a rare chance to witness the Moon bathed in a glowing copper-red shadow, a reminder of the intricate dance of the cosmos above.