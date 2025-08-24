Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday attended a grand felicitation ceremony in the capital to honor India’s Gaganyatris—Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, Group Captain P V Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, and Group Captain Angad Pratap. The event, graced by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Air Force Chief Air Marshal A P Singh, celebrated India’s historic moment of sending its astronauts into space.

Speaking at the ceremony, Rajnath Singh struck an emotional chord as he recounted the journey of Shubhanshu Shukla, who hails from his own constituency, Lucknow. “Forty years ago, when Rakesh Sharma made India proud in space, Shubhanshu was born soon after. With his birth came a dream—to one day see the Earth from the skies. Today, that childhood dream has become a reality, and with it, India has once again raised its flag in space,” he said, adding warmly, “He is also our voter.”

“India Looks Most Beautiful from Space”

Sharing his personal experience from the mission, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla said he captured a glimpse of India from orbit, describing it as one of the most breathtaking sights. “Especially at night, when you pass over India from the Indian Ocean, moving south to north, it looks incredibly beautiful. I believe any astronaut, no matter where they are from, would say the same,” he remarked.

Reflecting on his journey, Shukla credited his training in the Indian Air Force for preparing him to face challenges with confidence. “Whatever I have achieved is because of the background and discipline the Air Force gave me. I firmly believe that any one of my colleagues here could have done an equally good job,” he added.

Faith, Science, and India’s Global Vision

Rajnath Singh also highlighted Shukla’s spiritual side, noting that he is a devotee of Hanuman and recited the Hanuman Chalisa even during his time in space. “Today, a devotee of Bajrang Bali has touched the heights of the sky and returned safely. This is not just the triumph of science, but also the echo of courage and belief,” Singh said.

The Defence Minister revealed that Shukla even experimented with farming in space, growing fenugreek (methi) and green gram (moong). “India has always been an agriculture-based nation, but who would have thought that one day, a farmer from India would cultivate crops in space? This experience will be invaluable for our future missions,” he added.

“Space Is the Future of Humanity”

Calling the Gaganyatris the pride of the nation, Singh emphasized that India’s space program goes far beyond laboratories and rockets. “Our vision is clear—India sees space not just as a domain of research, but as the future of economy, security, energy, and even the destiny of humanity. In the years ahead, space mining, deep space exploration, and planetary resources will reshape civilization itself,” he said.

He praised the astronauts for their resilience during training and hailed their achievement as a milestone in India’s journey. “Your courage is not just India’s pride—it belongs to the entire world. You have shown that space is no longer just a symbol of military strength or technological power; it is a shared step in the progress of human civilization,” Singh concluded.