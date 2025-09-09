Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
When Is Jivitputrika Vrat In 2025? Know Date, Significance, Puja Vidhi, And More

Jivitputrika Vrat 2025 is an auspicious Hindu fast observed by mothers with devotion. Know about its traditions, rituals, and spiritual significance.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 10:15 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In Hinduism, every festival and fast carries a unique significance. One such important observance is Jivitputrika Vrat (also known as Jitiya Vrat), a sacred fast observed by mothers for the long life, good health, and prosperity of their children.

A remarkable aspect of this vrat is that women undertake a strict nirjala upvas, a fast without food or even water, and offer prayers with full devotion to Lord Jimutavahana. The festival is primarily observed with great enthusiasm in Bihar, Jharkhand, and several parts of Uttar Pradesh.

ALSO READ: When Is Karwa Chauth In 2025? Know Date, Puja Muhurat, And All

When Is Jivitputrika Vrat In 2025?

This year, Jivitputrika Vrat will be observed on Sunday, September 14, 2025.

  • Ashtami Tithi begins: September 14 at 5:04 AM
  • Ashtami Tithi ends: September 15 at 3:06 AM

Significance Of Jivitputrika Vrat

According to Hindu mythology, the vrat is associated with Lord Jimutavahana. It is believed that his blessings protect children from harm and grant them a long, healthy, and prosperous life. For this reason, mothers observe the fast with utmost devotion and strict discipline.

Puja Vidhi (Rituals of Worship)

  • Begin the day with a bath and wear clean clothes. Offer water to the Sun God.
  • Purify the home or temple space with Gangajal.
  • Place a clean cloth on a wooden platform and install the idol or image of Lord Jimutavahana.
  • Light a ghee lamp and perform aarti.
  • Recite the Jivitputrika Vrat Katha and chant mantras.
  • Offer fruits, flowers, and sweets as bhog.
  • Pray for the long life, well-being, and prosperity of children.

What To Donate On Jivitputrika Vrat

Donation holds special importance on this day. Some of the offerings include:

  • Food grains, clothes, and money
  • Black sesame seeds (til)
  • Meals and sweets
  • Clothes and food for the needy

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 10:11 AM (IST)
Jitiya Vrat Jivitputrika Vrat Jivitputrika Vrat Date Jivitputrika Vrat Significance Puja Vidhi Of Jivitputrika Vrat
