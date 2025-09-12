When Is Diwali In 2025? Know Date, Puja Muhurat, Auspicious Rituals, And All

In Hinduism, the festival of Diwali holds special significance. On the day of Kartik Amavasya, it is customary to perform Lakshmi Puja. It is believed that worshipping Goddess Lakshmi on this day brings happiness and prosperity to the home.

According to mythology, Diwali is also celebrated to mark the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after completing his 14 years of exile. The people of Ayodhya lit rows of lamps to welcome him, which gave the festival its name, Deepavali, meaning “a row of lamps.” Diwali symbolizes the victory of light over darkness.

The five-day Diwali celebrations begin with Dhanteras and continue until Bhai Dooj. Here’s when Diwali will be observed in 2025.

When Is Diwali In 2025?

In 2025, Diwali will be celebrated on October 20. As per tradition, Lakshmi Puja is performed after sunset on this day.

Diwali 2025 Lakshmi Puja Muhurat

According to the Hindu Panchang, the Kartik Amavasya Tithi will begin at 3:44 PM on October 20, 2025, and end at 5:54 PM on October 21, 2025.

Lakshmi Puja Timing: 7:08 PM to 8:18 PM

7:08 PM to 8:18 PM Pradosh Kaal: 5:46 PM to 8:18 PM

5:46 PM to 8:18 PM Vrishabha Kaal: 7:08 PM to 9:03 PM

7:08 PM to 9:03 PM Nishita Kaal Muhurat: 11:41 PM to 12:31 AM (October 21)

Diwali 2025 Calendar

Dhanteras: October 17, 2025

October 17, 2025 Narak Chaturdashi: October 18, 2025

October 18, 2025 Diwali: October 20, 2025

October 20, 2025 Kartik Amavasya: October 21, 2025

October 21, 2025 Govardhan Puja: October 22, 2025

October 22, 2025 Bhai Dooj: October 23, 2025

Auspicious Rituals For Diwali