Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionWhen Is Diwali In 2025? Know Date, Puja Muhurat, Auspicious Rituals, And All

When Is Diwali In 2025? Know Date, Puja Muhurat, Auspicious Rituals, And All

Diwali, the festival of lights, celebrates the triumph of light over darkness and prosperity over despair. Know its date, rituals, traditions, and more.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 09:25 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In Hinduism, the festival of Diwali holds special significance. On the day of Kartik Amavasya, it is customary to perform Lakshmi Puja. It is believed that worshipping Goddess Lakshmi on this day brings happiness and prosperity to the home.

According to mythology, Diwali is also celebrated to mark the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after completing his 14 years of exile. The people of Ayodhya lit rows of lamps to welcome him, which gave the festival its name, Deepavali, meaning “a row of lamps.” Diwali symbolizes the victory of light over darkness.

The five-day Diwali celebrations begin with Dhanteras and continue until Bhai Dooj. Here’s when Diwali will be observed in 2025.

ALSO READ: Jivitputrika Vrat 2025: Know About The Rituals And Beliefs Associated With The Festival

When Is Diwali In 2025?

In 2025, Diwali will be celebrated on October 20. As per tradition, Lakshmi Puja is performed after sunset on this day.

Diwali 2025 Lakshmi Puja Muhurat

According to the Hindu Panchang, the Kartik Amavasya Tithi will begin at 3:44 PM on October 20, 2025, and end at 5:54 PM on October 21, 2025.

  • Lakshmi Puja Timing: 7:08 PM to 8:18 PM
  • Pradosh Kaal: 5:46 PM to 8:18 PM
  • Vrishabha Kaal: 7:08 PM to 9:03 PM
  • Nishita Kaal Muhurat: 11:41 PM to 12:31 AM (October 21)

Diwali 2025 Calendar

  • Dhanteras: October 17, 2025
  • Narak Chaturdashi: October 18, 2025
  • Diwali: October 20, 2025
  • Kartik Amavasya: October 21, 2025
  • Govardhan Puja: October 22, 2025
  • Bhai Dooj: October 23, 2025

Auspicious Rituals For Diwali

  • Homes and shops are decorated with marigold garlands, along with mango, ashoka, and banana leaves.
  • A coconut placed on a kalash (sacred pot) at the entrance of the house is considered highly auspicious.
  • Cleaning the home is of great importance, as it is believed that Goddess Lakshmi enters only those homes that are clean and pure.
  • During Lakshmi Puja, idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi are adorned with silk clothes and ornaments, and worship is performed on a red cloth placed on the altar.
  • In the evening, along with Lakshmi Puja, rows of oil lamps are lit and placed around the house and courtyard, symbolizing light, positivity, and divine blessings.

 

Published at : 12 Sep 2025 09:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Diwali Date Goddess Lakshmi Diwali Puja Muhurat Diwali 2025 Deepavali 2025 Lakshmi Puja Muhurat
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'Can't Go Lower': BJP Slams Congress Over AI Video Of 'Modi-Heeraben Convo' In PM's Dream
'Can't Go Lower': BJP Slams Congress Over AI Video Of 'Modi-Heeraben Convo' In PM's Dream
Cities
Jadavpur University Third-Year Student Found Dead On Kolkata Campus
Jadavpur University Third-Year Student Found Dead On Kolkata Campus
Movies
Ayaan Lall Dismisses Claims Of Salman Khan Being Late On Sikandar Sets: 'He Never Used To...'
Ayaan Lall Dismisses Claims Of Salman Khan Being Late On Sikandar Sets
World
Former US NSA Says Peter Navarro Tried To Spark Clash Between Trump And Modi During Trade Talks
Former US NSA Says Peter Navarro Tried To Spark Clash Between Trump And Modi During Trade Talks
Advertisement

Videos

Nepal Unrest: Sushila Karki Accepts Interim PM Role Amid Nepal Crisis | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Delhi Police Arrest Fifth Suspected Terrorist in ISI-Linked Plot | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Celebrates 75th Birthday; PM Modi Extends Wishes | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Nepal Reimposes Curfew Amid Partial Normalcy; Essential Services Exempted | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Trump Ally Charlie Kirk Shot Dead During Speech at Utah Valley University | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget