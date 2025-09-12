When Is Diwali In 2025? Know Date, Puja Muhurat, Auspicious Rituals, And All
Diwali, the festival of lights, celebrates the triumph of light over darkness and prosperity over despair. Know its date, rituals, traditions, and more.
In Hinduism, the festival of Diwali holds special significance. On the day of Kartik Amavasya, it is customary to perform Lakshmi Puja. It is believed that worshipping Goddess Lakshmi on this day brings happiness and prosperity to the home.
According to mythology, Diwali is also celebrated to mark the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after completing his 14 years of exile. The people of Ayodhya lit rows of lamps to welcome him, which gave the festival its name, Deepavali, meaning “a row of lamps.” Diwali symbolizes the victory of light over darkness.
The five-day Diwali celebrations begin with Dhanteras and continue until Bhai Dooj. Here’s when Diwali will be observed in 2025.
When Is Diwali In 2025?
In 2025, Diwali will be celebrated on October 20. As per tradition, Lakshmi Puja is performed after sunset on this day.
Diwali 2025 Lakshmi Puja Muhurat
According to the Hindu Panchang, the Kartik Amavasya Tithi will begin at 3:44 PM on October 20, 2025, and end at 5:54 PM on October 21, 2025.
- Lakshmi Puja Timing: 7:08 PM to 8:18 PM
- Pradosh Kaal: 5:46 PM to 8:18 PM
- Vrishabha Kaal: 7:08 PM to 9:03 PM
- Nishita Kaal Muhurat: 11:41 PM to 12:31 AM (October 21)
Diwali 2025 Calendar
- Dhanteras: October 17, 2025
- Narak Chaturdashi: October 18, 2025
- Diwali: October 20, 2025
- Kartik Amavasya: October 21, 2025
- Govardhan Puja: October 22, 2025
- Bhai Dooj: October 23, 2025
Auspicious Rituals For Diwali
- Homes and shops are decorated with marigold garlands, along with mango, ashoka, and banana leaves.
- A coconut placed on a kalash (sacred pot) at the entrance of the house is considered highly auspicious.
- Cleaning the home is of great importance, as it is believed that Goddess Lakshmi enters only those homes that are clean and pure.
- During Lakshmi Puja, idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi are adorned with silk clothes and ornaments, and worship is performed on a red cloth placed on the altar.
- In the evening, along with Lakshmi Puja, rows of oil lamps are lit and placed around the house and courtyard, symbolizing light, positivity, and divine blessings.