Jivitputrika Vrat 2025: Know About The Rituals And Beliefs Associated With The Festival

In Hinduism, every festival and fast carries a unique significance, reflecting deep cultural and spiritual values. One such important observance is Jivitputrika Vrat (also known as Jitiya Vrat), a sacred fast observed by mothers for the long life, good health, and prosperity of their children. This vrat holds immense importance in states like Bihar, Jharkhand, and parts of Uttar Pradesh, where women undertake a strict nirjala upvas, a fast without food or even water, while offering prayers with complete devotion to Lord Jimutavahana.

Date And Auspicious Timing Of Jivitputrika Vrat 2025

This year, Jivitputrika vrat will be observed on Sunday, September 14.

Ashtami Tithi begins: September 14 at 5:04 AM

September 14 at 5:04 AM Ashtami Tithi ends: September 15 at 3:06 AM

Rituals And Remedies For Jivitputrika Vrat 2025

On this day, a piece of red cloth is soaked in mustard oil, tied around a coconut, and offered to Lord Jimutvahana. The coconut is then rotated seven times around the child’s head before being immersed in a river. It is believed that this practice safeguards children from the evil eye and negative energies.

Mothers also perform charitable acts, offering food and clothing to the poor, needy, and Brahmins. In many households, the donations are made through the hands of children, symbolizing blessings for their long life.

During the puja, mothers chant the mantra 'Om Namo Bhagavate Jimutvahanaya Namah' and offer fruits, thekua, gujia, and sweets. According to tradition, this ritual brings the blessing of healthy progeny.

Another custom includes tying a red or yellow thread on the child’s wrist. Along with this, 11 dough balls mixed with sesame seeds and cloves are prepared, a practice believed to remove negativity affecting the child’s career and future.

The worship of the Bariyar plant also holds special significance during Jivitputrika Vrat. The plant is regarded as a divine messenger that once carried a mother’s plea to Lord Ram. Devotees believe that worshipping it brings happiness and prosperity to their children.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]