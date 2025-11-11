Margashirsh Month 2025: According to the Hindu Panchang, the holy month of Margashirsh, also known as Agahan, began from 6 November 2025, following Kartik Purnima. It is considered the ninth month in the Hindu lunar calendar and holds immense spiritual importance.

During this auspicious period, devotees especially worship Lord Vishnu and Lord Krishna, while observing several key fasts such as Kaal Bhairav Jayanti, Utpanna Ekadashi, and Som Pradosh Vrat.

Significance Of Kaal Bhairav Jayanti 2025

Kaal Bhairav, the fierce manifestation of Lord Shiv, is revered as the guardian of time and dharma. Kaal Bhairav Jayanti is celebrated every year on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Margashirsh month.

As per mythology, once a debate of supremacy arose among Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh (Shiv). When Brahma claimed himself supreme, Shiv manifested as Kaal Bhairav out of divine rage and severed one of Brahma’s heads, destroying his ego.

For committing this act, Kaal Bhairav carried the guilt of Brahmahatya and wandered for penance until reaching Kashi, where his sin was absolved. Since then, Kashi (Varanasi) is known as the city of liberation, with Kaal Bhairav regarded as its divine protector. His vahan, the dog, symbolises loyalty and alertness.

Utpanna Ekadashi 2025: Attaining Moksh Through Devotion

The Utpanna Ekadashi falls on the eleventh day, Ekadashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha during Margashirsh month. On this sacred day, devotees worship Lord Krishna with devotion and purity.

It is believed that observing this fast helps one attain moksh after death.

Devotees abstain from food on Dashami night and perform prayers during the Brahma Muhurta on Ekadashi morning, followed by aarti and bhajans in honour of Lord Vishnu.

Som Pradosh Vrat 2025: A Sacred Evening Of Lord Shiv Worship

Som Pradosh Vrat holds a special place among Shiv devotees. Falling on a Monday, this fast is dedicated to Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati.

In 2025, Som Pradosh Vrat will be observed on 17 November.

The term Pradosh refers to the 1.5-hour period before sunset, considered the most auspicious time for Shiv Puja.

According to the Skand Puran, this tradition began after the Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean) when Lord Shiv drank the poison to save the universe. To honour this act, the Devas began observing the Pradosh Vrat every month.

Spiritual Essence Of Margashirsh

Margashirsh month is described in the Bhagavad Gita, where Lord Krishna declares, “Among months, I am Margashirsh.” It signifies purity, discipline, and divine consciousness.

Observing fasts and performing pujas during this month brings peace, prosperity, and spiritual upliftment.