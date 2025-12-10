Wednesday Ganesh Puja: Know Its Significance And Common Mistakes To Avoid While Performing Puja

In Hinduism, each day of the week is dedicated to a specific deity, and Wednesday is considered especially auspicious for worshipping Lord Ganesh, the remover of obstacles. Devotees observe Wednesday fasts and rituals to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesh and to please the planet Mercury.

Wearing green attire, offering durva grass, modak, and green gram (moong) are believed to bring good fortune on this day. The Wednesday puja is performed to enhance intellect, achieve progress in business, remove hurdles from life, and invite prosperity and growth.

Helps Reduce Mercury-Related Doshas

It is believed that performing Wednesday rituals brings the grace of Lord Ganesh, which enhances wisdom, knowledge, happiness, prosperity, and success. Scriptures also mention that worshipping on this day helps calm Mercury-related doshas and strengthens communication, decision-making, and financial stability.

Since Lord Ganesh is known for removing obstacles, Wednesday holds special significance. Devotees believe that worship on this day benefits areas like communication, business, studies, and overall thought process.

Avoid These Mistakes During Wednesday Puja

According to traditional beliefs, certain mistakes made during Wednesday worship can prevent devotees from receiving the full benefits of the puja. Therefore, observing key precautions is considered essential.

Do’s:

Wear green clothes and offer durva grass and modak.

Offer ghee-jaggery (ghī-gud) as prasad.

Don’ts:

Avoid wearing black clothes and do not offer broken rice grains (akshat).

Always give charity after completing the puja.

Do not offer tulsi leaves to Lord Ganesh.

Avoid using sandalwood, white flowers, or white garments in the offerings.

Ketki flowers are prohibited in Ganesh worship. Also, refrain from offering dry or wilted flowers.

