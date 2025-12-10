Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionWednesday Ganesh Puja: Know Its Significance And Common Mistakes To Avoid While Performing Puja

Wednesday Ganesh Puja: Know Its Significance And Common Mistakes To Avoid While Performing Puja

Know why Wednesday is dedicated to Lord Ganesh, the rituals to follow, and the mistakes to avoid. Learn how this puja helps remove obstacles and calm Mercury-related doshas.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 08:53 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In Hinduism, each day of the week is dedicated to a specific deity, and Wednesday is considered especially auspicious for worshipping Lord Ganesh, the remover of obstacles. Devotees observe Wednesday fasts and rituals to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesh and to please the planet Mercury.

Wearing green attire, offering durva grass, modak, and green gram (moong) are believed to bring good fortune on this day. The Wednesday puja is performed to enhance intellect, achieve progress in business, remove hurdles from life, and invite prosperity and growth.

ALSO READ: Vaikunta Ekadashi 2025 To Be Observed On 30 December: Check Out The Key Rituals, Significance, And More

Helps Reduce Mercury-Related Doshas

It is believed that performing Wednesday rituals brings the grace of Lord Ganesh, which enhances wisdom, knowledge, happiness, prosperity, and success. Scriptures also mention that worshipping on this day helps calm Mercury-related doshas and strengthens communication, decision-making, and financial stability.

Since Lord Ganesh is known for removing obstacles, Wednesday holds special significance. Devotees believe that worship on this day benefits areas like communication, business, studies, and overall thought process.

Avoid These Mistakes During Wednesday Puja

According to traditional beliefs, certain mistakes made during Wednesday worship can prevent devotees from receiving the full benefits of the puja. Therefore, observing key precautions is considered essential.

Do’s:

  • Wear green clothes and offer durva grass and modak.
  • Offer ghee-jaggery (ghī-gud) as prasad.

Don’ts:

  • Avoid wearing black clothes and do not offer broken rice grains (akshat).
  • Always give charity after completing the puja.
  • Do not offer tulsi leaves to Lord Ganesh.
  • Avoid using sandalwood, white flowers, or white garments in the offerings.
  • Ketki flowers are prohibited in Ganesh worship. Also, refrain from offering dry or wilted flowers.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 10 Dec 2025 08:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Wednesday Ganesh Puja Wednesday Rituals Lord Ganesha Worship Ganesh Puja Rules
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
VIDEO: Pak Army Spokesperson Slammed For Winking At Journalist During Briefing On Imran Khan | WATCH
VIDEO: Pak Army Spokesperson Slammed For Winking At Journalist During Briefing On Imran Khan | WATCH
Cities
Co-Owner In Goa Nightclub Tragedy Arrested As Luthra Brothers Remain Untraceable
Co-Owner In Goa Nightclub Tragedy Arrested As Luthra Brothers Remain Untraceable
India
No Relief For Mehul Choksi As Belgium Court Rejects Appeal Against Extradition
No Relief For Mehul Choksi As Belgium Court Rejects Appeal Against Extradition
World
‘We Don’t Have A Moral Right’: Zelensky Rejects Territorial Concessions Despite Trump’s New Proposal
‘We Don’t Have A Moral Right’: Zelensky Rejects Territorial Concessions Despite Trump’s New Proposal
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: NIA Conducts Forest Searches in Anantnag in Delhi Car Blast Investigation
Breaking: NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting to Begin Shortly, PM Modi to Address MPs
Breaking: Sensex Falls Over 500 Points for Second Day, Markets Reeling Under Heavy Selling
UP ATS Seeks Data as Over 545 Sanitation Workers Go Missing from 17 Municipal Corporations
Breaking: Fadnavis–Shinde Hold Key Meeting, Agree to Contest Maharashtra Civic Polls Together
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget