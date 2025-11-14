Utpanna Ekadashi 2025: Know Date Puja Muhurat And All About This Auspicious Day

Every month, devotees observe Ekadashi fasts on the 11th day of both the Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha. The Ekadashi that falls during the Krishna Paksha of the Margashirsha (or Agahan) month is known as Utpanna Ekadashi. On this day, Lord Vishnu and Goddess Ekadashi are worshipped with devotion.

Utpanna Ekadashi 2025: Date And Tithi

This year, the Utpanna Ekadashi fast will be observed on Saturday, 15 November 2025.

According to the Panchang, the Ekadashi tithi will begin at 12:49 AM on 15 November (midnight of 14 November) and will end at 2:37 AM on 16 November.

Since the Ekadashi tithi remains valid throughout the day on 15 November, from early morning until late at night, the fast will be kept on this day.

Rahu Kaal On Utpanna Ekadashi

As per the Panchang, Rahu Kaal will also occur on Utpanna Ekadashi. On 15 November, Rahu Kaal will be observed from 9:25 AM to 10:45 AM. During this period, performing puja or starting any auspicious work is generally avoided.

Auspicious Muhurats For Puja

Several auspicious muhurats fall on Utpanna Ekadashi for performing rituals and worship:

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:44 AM to 12:27 PM

11:44 AM to 12:27 PM Vijay Muhurat: 1:53 PM to 2:36 PM

1:53 PM to 2:36 PM Godhuli Muhurat: 5:27 PM to 5:54 PM

These time windows are considered highly favourable for worship and spiritual activities.

Paran Timings

The fast will be broken on the next day, 16 November 2025.

Paran timing will be from 1:10 PM to 3:16 PM, giving devotees a window of 2 hours and 6 minutes to conclude their fast.

