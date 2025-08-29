Radhashtami 2025 — Know Date, Significance, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And More

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionRadhashtami 2025 — Know Date, Significance, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And More

Radhashtami 2025 celebrates the divine birth of Radha Rani, the eternal beloved of Lord Krishna. Learn the rituals, spiritual significance, and auspicious timings to observe this sacred festival.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 05:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Radhahstami 2025: Radhashtami is a major Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Radha Rani, the eternal consort and beloved of Lord Krishna. According to Hindu belief, Radha is considered an incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi, embodying pure devotion, love, and spiritual grace. This festival symbolises selfless love, devotion, and the ultimate bond between the soul and the divine.

ALSO READ: Radha Ashtami Vrat 2025 — Know Significance, Rituals, And Spiritual Benefits

Radhashtami 2025 Date And Puja Muhurat

  • Date: 31 August 2025 (Bhadrapada Shukla Ashtami)
  • Shubh Muhurat: 6:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Devotees observe fasts, listen to Radha Krishna stories, and participate in special bhajans and kirtans during this period. Vrindavan, Barsana, and the entire Braj region come alive with vibrant colours, devotional songs, and Ras Lila performances celebrating their divine love.

The Birth Of Radha Rani

Scriptures describe that on Bhadrapada Shukla Ashtami, Radha Rani was born to King Vrishabhanu and Queen Kirti. According to legend, her birth occurred on the banks of the Yamuna river on a lotus. When Radha was born, her eyes were closed; it was only when Krishna visited that she opened them for the first time. This story highlights that Radha’s first and eternal sight was of Krishna, signifying their inseparable spiritual bond.

The Divine Love Of Radha And Krishna

Radha and Krishna’s love transcends worldly desires. It represents the union of the soul with the Supreme. Krishna is the ultimate Brahman, and Radha embodies blissful devotion. Just as a lamp is incomplete without its flame, Krishna is incomplete without Radha. Devotees always chant “Radhe-Krishna” or “Radhe-Shyam,” for Krishna’s name without Radha is considered incomplete. Radha’s love is entirely selfless, free from expectation or personal gain.

Radhashtami 2025 Puja Vidhi

  • Begin the day with a sacred bath and vow to observe a fast.
  • Place Radha Krishna idols or images at the puja site.
  • Perform abhishekam (ritual bath) with Ganga water, and offer sandalwood, akshata (rice), roli, flowers, and tulsi leaves.
  • Offer white sweets like peda or mishri-makkhan and roses to Radha Rani.
  • Chant “Om Radhaya Namah” 108 times.
  • Listen to Radha Krishna stories, perform aarti, and participate in bhajans and kirtans.
  • If possible, visit Barsana or Braj for darshan and participate in local festivities.

Spiritual Benefits Of Observing Radhashtami 2025 

  • Marital Harmony: Strengthens love and understanding between spouses.
  • Mental Peace: Reduces stress and negative thoughts.
  • Prosperity: Helps in the completion of pending work.
  • Krishna’s Grace: Scriptures state that without devotion to Radha, attaining Krishna’s blessings is incomplete.

Radhashtami is more than a festival, it is a divine celebration of the soul’s union with the Supreme. By offering love without ego, desire, or expectation, devotees invite peace, joy, and spiritual bliss into their lives.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 29 Aug 2025 05:50 PM (IST)
Radhastami 2025 Radha Rani Birth Celebration Radha Krishna Worship
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Embed widget