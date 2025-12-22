Two Chandra Grahan To Occur In 2026: Check Visibility In India, Sutak Period Rules, And More

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionTwo Chandra Grahan To Occur In 2026: Check Visibility In India, Sutak Period Rules, And More

Two lunar eclipses will occur in 2026. The first Chandra Grahan on Holika Dahan will be visible in India with Sutak, while the second will not be seen in the country.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 22 Dec 2025 10:03 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In 2026, two lunar eclipses will take place, the first on Phalguna Purnima and the second on Shravan Purnima. Notably, the lunar eclipse occurring on Phalguna Purnima, which coincides with Holika Dahan, will be visible in India. According to astrology, eclipses are believed to bring rapid shifts in cosmic energy.

First Lunar Eclipse Of 2026

The first lunar eclipse of the year will occur on March 3, 2026, on the full moon day of the Phalguna month. This date also marks Holika Dahan. The eclipse will be a partial (penumbral/partial) lunar eclipse, beginning at 3:20 pm and ending at 6:47 pm.

Visibility In India

As this lunar eclipse will be visible from India, the Sutak period will be considered valid. Therefore, Holika Dahan rituals should be performed only after the eclipse concludes. The Sutak period is believed to begin nine hours before the start of the eclipse.

Second Lunar Eclipse Of 2026

The second lunar eclipse will occur on August 28, 2026. This will be a total lunar eclipse; however, it will not be visible from India. As a result, the Sutak period will not be applicable in the country.

What Not To Do During Sutak

According to scriptures, consumption of food should be avoided during the Sutak period. Performing negative or inauspicious activities is also prohibited. Instead, people are advised to engage in spiritual practices such as meditation, recitation of the Ramcharitmanas, and chanting Shiv mantras. It is also customary to place tulsi (holy basil) leaves in stored food items during the eclipse period.

What To Do During A Lunar Eclipse

It is considered auspicious to chant the names or mantras of deities during a lunar eclipse, as this is believed to yield tenfold benefits. After the eclipse, taking a bath with clean water and donating to the poor is advised. Donating clothes and offering donations to priests at temples is also considered meritorious. Charity during the eclipse, such as feeding cows, offering grains to birds, and donating clothes to the needy, is believed to bring manifold spiritual rewards.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 22 Dec 2025 10:03 AM (IST)
Chandra Grahan In India Chandra Grahan 2026 Lunar Eclipse 2026 Sutak Rules
Embed widget