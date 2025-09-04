Tulsi Vivah 2025 — Know Date, Significance, Puja Vidhi And More

Tulsi Vivah 2025: Tulsi Vivah is one of the most sacred festivals in Hinduism, marking the ceremonial wedding of the holy Tulsi plant with Lord Vishnu in his Shaligram form. Celebrated every year on the twelfth day or Dwadashi of Kartik Shukla Paksh, Tulsi Vivah brings spiritual blessings, prosperity, and marital happiness to devotees.

In 2025, Tulsi Vivah falls on 2 November, coinciding with Dev Uthani Ekadashi, which begins on 2 November at 7:31 AM and lasts until 3 November at 5:07 AM.

ALSO READ: Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2025 — Know Date, Muhurat, Rituals And Significance Of Pitru Paksh

Significance Of Tulsi Vivah 2025

Tulsi Vivah is performed at home, usually in the courtyard or balcony, and is believed to invite happiness, prosperity, and Lord Vishnu’s blessings. Married women performing this ritual are said to enjoy a harmonious and happy marital life.

According to scriptures, Lord Vishnu enters yogic sleep, Yog Nidra, in the Kshir Sagar from Ashadha month’s Devshayani Ekadashi and awakens on Dev Uthani Ekadashi in Kartik month. The day following his awakening, Dwadashi, is considered auspicious for Tulsi Vivah.

Tulsi Vivah 2025 Puja Vidhi

Clean The Home: Begin by thoroughly cleaning the house and placing the Tulsi plant in a sacred spot.

Begin by thoroughly cleaning the house and placing the Tulsi plant in a sacred spot. Decorate The Tulsi Plant: Dress the Tulsi with red or yellow cloth, apply kumkum, and offer flowers, turmeric, and other ceremonial items.

Dress the Tulsi with red or yellow cloth, apply kumkum, and offer flowers, turmeric, and other ceremonial items. Place Vishnu Or Shaligram: Keep a small idol or Shaligram of Lord Vishnu to the left of the Tulsi plant.

Keep a small idol or Shaligram of Lord Vishnu to the left of the Tulsi plant. Offerings: Pour water over the Tulsi plant and offer sindoor, rice, turmeric, flowers, and sweets.

Pour water over the Tulsi plant and offer sindoor, rice, turmeric, flowers, and sweets. Suhaag Items: Women should offer traditional suhaag items like bangles, bindi, and chunari to Tulsi.

Women should offer traditional suhaag items like bangles, bindi, and chunari to Tulsi. Perform Aarti: Conclude the ritual with aarti and distribute prasadam to family members and guests.

Tips For A Blessed Tulsi Vivah 2025

Perform the ritual during the auspicious muhurat for maximum blessings.

Offer water, milk, and flowers to the Tulsi plant during the ceremony.

Women observing the ritual are encouraged to fast or keep a vrat.

Don’t forget to decorate Tulsi with traditional ornaments and a red chunari.