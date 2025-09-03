Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2025 — Know Date, Muhurat, Rituals And Significance Of Pitru Paksh
Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2025 falls on 21 September. Know the muhurat, rituals and significance of this sacred day that marks the conclusion of Pitru Paksh in Hindu tradition.
Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2025: The fortnight of Pitru Paksh in Hindu tradition is dedicated to honouring ancestors and offering prayers for their peace and liberation. This period culminates on Ashwin Krishna Amavasya, known as Sarva Pitru Amavasya, which in 2025 will be observed on 21 September. It is considered one of the most important days to perform Shraddh, Pind Daan and Tarpan rituals for departed souls.
ALSO READ: Purnima And Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 — Know Sutak Time, Puja Muhurat, And Vrat Paran Details
Sarva Pitru Amavasya Muhurat 2025
According to Hindu scriptures, Tarpan and Shraddh are performed during the afternoon hours. On 21 September 2025, there are three auspicious muhurats for performing these rituals:
- Kutup Muhurat: 11:50 AM – 12:38 PM
- Rauhina Muhurat: 12:38 PM – 1:27 PM
- Aparahn: 1:27 PM – 3:53 PM
Why Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2025 Is Special
Amavasya marks the final day of Pitru Paksh. It is believed that on this day, ancestors return to their realm after receiving offerings. For those unable to perform Shraddh during the entire Pitru Paksh, this single day is considered highly auspicious to remember and honour all known and unknown forefathers.
Whose Shraddh Is Performed On Amavasya
Shraddh performed on Amavasya is believed to satisfy all ancestors collectively. For those whose exact death anniversaries are not known, this day provides an opportunity to perform rituals. Additionally, Mahalaya Shraddh for those who passed away on a full moon day is also conducted on Sarva Pitru Amavasya.
Tarpan Puja Vidhi On Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2025
- Bathing Ritual: Rise early before sunrise and take a holy bath in a river, pond, or at home with Ganga water. Wear clean clothes.
- Offerings: Take a copper vessel filled with water, adding black sesame seeds, barley, and kusha grass.
- Direction: Sit facing south, as it is considered the direction of ancestors.
- Mantra: Offer water using the thumb while chanting “Om Pitrubhyaḥ Swadha”.
- Food For Ancestors: Prepare offerings like kheer, puri, and vegetables. Serve food to Brahmins and distribute meals or grains to the needy.
This sacred day serves as a reminder of the eternal bond between the living and the departed, ensuring peace, blessings, and prosperity for future generations.
[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]