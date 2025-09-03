Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2025 — Know Date, Muhurat, Rituals And Significance Of Pitru Paksh

Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2025: The fortnight of Pitru Paksh in Hindu tradition is dedicated to honouring ancestors and offering prayers for their peace and liberation. This period culminates on Ashwin Krishna Amavasya, known as Sarva Pitru Amavasya, which in 2025 will be observed on 21 September. It is considered one of the most important days to perform Shraddh, Pind Daan and Tarpan rituals for departed souls.

ALSO READ: Purnima And Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 — Know Sutak Time, Puja Muhurat, And Vrat Paran Details

Sarva Pitru Amavasya Muhurat 2025

According to Hindu scriptures, Tarpan and Shraddh are performed during the afternoon hours. On 21 September 2025, there are three auspicious muhurats for performing these rituals:

Kutup Muhurat: 11:50 AM – 12:38 PM

11:50 AM – 12:38 PM Rauhina Muhurat: 12:38 PM – 1:27 PM

12:38 PM – 1:27 PM Aparahn: 1:27 PM – 3:53 PM

Why Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2025 Is Special

Amavasya marks the final day of Pitru Paksh. It is believed that on this day, ancestors return to their realm after receiving offerings. For those unable to perform Shraddh during the entire Pitru Paksh, this single day is considered highly auspicious to remember and honour all known and unknown forefathers.

Whose Shraddh Is Performed On Amavasya

Shraddh performed on Amavasya is believed to satisfy all ancestors collectively. For those whose exact death anniversaries are not known, this day provides an opportunity to perform rituals. Additionally, Mahalaya Shraddh for those who passed away on a full moon day is also conducted on Sarva Pitru Amavasya.

Tarpan Puja Vidhi On Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2025

Bathing Ritual: Rise early before sunrise and take a holy bath in a river, pond, or at home with Ganga water. Wear clean clothes.

Rise early before sunrise and take a holy bath in a river, pond, or at home with Ganga water. Wear clean clothes. Offerings: Take a copper vessel filled with water, adding black sesame seeds, barley, and kusha grass.

Take a copper vessel filled with water, adding black sesame seeds, barley, and kusha grass. Direction: Sit facing south, as it is considered the direction of ancestors.

Sit facing south, as it is considered the direction of ancestors. Mantra: Offer water using the thumb while chanting “Om Pitrubhyaḥ Swadha”.

Offer water using the thumb while chanting “Om Pitrubhyaḥ Swadha”. Food For Ancestors: Prepare offerings like kheer, puri, and vegetables. Serve food to Brahmins and distribute meals or grains to the needy.

This sacred day serves as a reminder of the eternal bond between the living and the departed, ensuring peace, blessings, and prosperity for future generations.