Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionSarva Pitru Amavasya 2025 — Know Date, Muhurat, Rituals And Significance Of Pitru Paksh

Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2025 — Know Date, Muhurat, Rituals And Significance Of Pitru Paksh

Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2025 falls on 21 September. Know the muhurat, rituals and significance of this sacred day that marks the conclusion of Pitru Paksh in Hindu tradition.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 05:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2025: The fortnight of Pitru Paksh in Hindu tradition is dedicated to honouring ancestors and offering prayers for their peace and liberation. This period culminates on Ashwin Krishna Amavasya, known as Sarva Pitru Amavasya, which in 2025 will be observed on 21 September. It is considered one of the most important days to perform Shraddh, Pind Daan and Tarpan rituals for departed souls.

ALSO READ: Purnima And Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 — Know Sutak Time, Puja Muhurat, And Vrat Paran Details

Sarva Pitru Amavasya Muhurat 2025

According to Hindu scriptures, Tarpan and Shraddh are performed during the afternoon hours. On 21 September 2025, there are three auspicious muhurats for performing these rituals:

  • Kutup Muhurat: 11:50 AM – 12:38 PM
  • Rauhina Muhurat: 12:38 PM – 1:27 PM
  • Aparahn: 1:27 PM – 3:53 PM

Why Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2025 Is Special

Amavasya marks the final day of Pitru Paksh. It is believed that on this day, ancestors return to their realm after receiving offerings. For those unable to perform Shraddh during the entire Pitru Paksh, this single day is considered highly auspicious to remember and honour all known and unknown forefathers.

Whose Shraddh Is Performed On Amavasya

Shraddh performed on Amavasya is believed to satisfy all ancestors collectively. For those whose exact death anniversaries are not known, this day provides an opportunity to perform rituals. Additionally, Mahalaya Shraddh for those who passed away on a full moon day is also conducted on Sarva Pitru Amavasya.

Tarpan Puja Vidhi On Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2025

  • Bathing Ritual: Rise early before sunrise and take a holy bath in a river, pond, or at home with Ganga water. Wear clean clothes.
  • Offerings: Take a copper vessel filled with water, adding black sesame seeds, barley, and kusha grass.
  • Direction: Sit facing south, as it is considered the direction of ancestors.
  • Mantra: Offer water using the thumb while chanting “Om Pitrubhyaḥ Swadha”.
  • Food For Ancestors: Prepare offerings like kheer, puri, and vegetables. Serve food to Brahmins and distribute meals or grains to the needy.

This sacred day serves as a reminder of the eternal bond between the living and the departed, ensuring peace, blessings, and prosperity for future generations.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 03 Sep 2025 05:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pitru Paksha 2025 Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2025 Pitru Paksha Rituals Sarva Pitru Amavasya Muhurat
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Again Claims New Delhi Offered 'No Tariff' Deal: 'India Kills Us With Tariff'
Trump Again Claims New Delhi Offered 'No Tariff' Deal: 'India Kills Us With Tariff'
World
Don’t Always ‘See Eye To Eye’: German Foreign Minister Bats For India To Leverage Russia Ties Amid Ukraine War
Don’t Always ‘See Eye To Eye’: German Foreign Minister Bats For India To Use Russia Ties For Peace In Europe
India
K Kavitha Resigns As MLC, Quits BRS Day After Suspension From Party, Warns Family Against Cousins
K Kavitha Resigns As MLC, Quits BRS Day After Suspension From Party, Warns Family Against Cousins
India
CAA Cut-Off Date Extended: Persecuted Minorities Who Came To India By 2024 Allowed To Stay
CAA Cut-Off Date Extended: Persecuted Minorities Who Came To India By 2024 Allowed To Stay
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi On Flood Alert: Yamuna Swells Above Danger Mark After Hathnikund Water Release
Himachal Temple Collapses, Nashik Dog Cruelty Sparks Outrage, Kota Rail Disrupted
Delhi on Alert: Delhi On High Alert As Yamuna River Surges Past Danger Mark, Evacuations Underway
Breaking News: ABVP Protests in Lucknow Over Barabanki Lathi Charge; Students Detained Outside Vidhan Sabha
Punjab News: AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra Absconds After Alleged Firing on Police; Political Storm Brews in Punjab
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget