Dhanteras 2025: Shani Dev’s Shadow On This Auspicious Day – Know What To Buy And Avoid

Dhanteras 2025: Dhanteras 2025 will be celebrated on Saturday, 18 October, marking the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival. Traditionally known as Dhan Trayodashi or Dhanvantari Trayodashi, this day is dedicated to worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantari, the god of Ayurveda. However, this year, Dhanteras falls under the influence of Shani Dev, a rare celestial event that calls for special care while shopping for new items.

According to astrology, while Dhanteras is known for bringing prosperity through auspicious purchases, certain items must be avoided this year to prevent negative planetary effects and maintain divine harmony at home.

Significance Of Dhanteras And The Five Divine Blessings

Dhanteras marks the worship of five deities, Lord Ganesha Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Vishnu, Lord Shiv, and Lord Brahma. As the festival falls on a Saturday, devotees are also advised to worship Lord Shani Dev, who governs karma, discipline, and justice. Paying respect to Shani Dev is believed to balance planetary energies and invite both wealth and peace into one’s life.

Saturn’s Influence: What Not To Buy On Dhanteras 2025

With Dhanteras 2025 coinciding with Shani’s day, astrologers caution against buying items made of iron, steel, or black metal, as these materials are associated with Saturn and may attract his malefic effects. Avoid purchasing black-coloured goods or mustard oil, both traditionally linked to Shani Dev.

Leather items should also be avoided, as they are considered inauspicious when bought under Saturn’s influence. Instead, focus on purchases that attract positive planetary vibrations and divine grace.

Dhanteras 2025 Shopping Tips

Buying utensils on Dhanteras is a long-standing tradition, symbolising abundance and prosperity. However, this year, ensure that the utensils you buy are made of brass, copper, or silver, rather than iron-based steel. When bringing them home, fill them with water, coriander seeds, or sweets, a symbolic gesture believed to attract Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings.

These small yet meaningful acts ensure that both Shani Dev and Maa Lakshmi shower their combined grace, protecting your household from misfortune and ensuring year-round prosperity.

This Dhanteras reminds us that true wealth is not only measured by material prosperity but also by spiritual peace and balance. By being mindful of the cosmic influences, especially Saturn’s, devotees can align their actions with the universal flow of blessings and light.

Observing these ancient traditions ensures that Goddess Lakshmi’s abundance and Shani Dev’s discipline work in harmony, bringing both material success and inner peace into your life.