Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 — Know Date, Timings, Sutak Period And Where It Will Be Visible In India

The second and final total lunar eclipse of 2025 will take place on 7 September. Check date, timings, Sutak period, visibility in India, and the rare Blood Moon details.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 03:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: The second and last total lunar eclipse of 2025 will occur on 7 September. This celestial event coincides with Bhadrapada Purnima, making it spiritually significant as it also marks the beginning of Pitru Paksha, the fortnight dedicated to ancestor rituals. While astronomy treats it as a natural phenomenon, Hindu scriptures regard an eclipse as inauspicious due to the influence of Rahu.

Date And Timings Of The Lunar Eclipse

The total lunar eclipse will begin on 7 September 2025 (Sunday) at 9:58 PM IST and will end at 1:26 AM IST after midnight.

Peak Eclipse: 11:00 PM to 12:22 AM

During this time, the Moon will appear at its deepest red, creating a mesmerising spectacle in the night sky.

Sutak Period For The Eclipse 2025

In Hindu tradition, the Sutak period is observed before a lunar eclipse. For this event, the Sutak will begin 9 hours before the eclipse, starting from 12:56 PM IST on 7 September.

During Sutak, rituals like worship, cooking, and eating are restricted. Extra care is advised for children, pregnant women, the elderly, and those who are unwell.

The Blood Moon Effect

This total lunar eclipse will also be visible as a Blood Moon, where the Moon takes on a coppery-red glow due to Earth’s shadow. Such a view will be visible across India and many parts of the world, making it a rare spectacle for sky-watchers.

Cities In India Where The Lunar Eclipse 2025 Will Be Visible

The lunar eclipse will be visible in most parts of India including:

  • Delhi
  • Mumbai
  • Kolkata
  • Chennai
  • Lucknow
  • Bengaluru
  • Goa

People in these cities can witness the stunning Blood Moon with the naked eye if skies are clear.

Astrological And Religious Beliefs

According to astrologers, eclipses are considered times of powerful cosmic influence. Some traditions associate eclipses with increased chances of natural disturbances, conflicts, or health challenges. However, because Jupiter’s aspect will also be present on the Moon during this eclipse, it is believed that difficulties will gradually ease.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 22 Aug 2025 03:38 PM (IST)
