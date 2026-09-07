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English NewsReligionSomnath Temple Sees Massive Devotee Rush On Last Monday Of Sawan; Grand Palki Yatra Held | WATCH

Somnath Temple Sees Massive Devotee Rush On Last Monday Of Sawan; Grand Palki Yatra Held | WATCH

Somnath Temple in Gujarat witnessed a huge rush of devotees on the last Monday of Shravan. The temple gates opened at 4 am as thousands arrived for Somnath Mahadev darshan.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 07 Sep 2026 12:06 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Somnath temple witnessed massive devotee turnout on Shravan's last Monday.
  • Temple gates opened early; security measures ensured orderly darshan.
  • Devotees from across country sought blessings, chanting 'Har Har Mahadev'.

The Somnath temple in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district witnessed a major gathering of devotees on the last Monday of Shravan. People from different parts of the country began arriving at the temple early in the morning for darshan of Somnath Mahadev, regarded as the first of the 12 Jyotirlingas. To accommodate the large turnout, the temple gates were opened at 4 am. Long queues formed along the darshan route and inside the temple complex as devotees waited for their turn. Many carried bilipatra and other puja materials while chanting 'Har Har Mahadev' and 'Jai Somnath' during their visit.

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Last Monday Of Shravan Draws Devotees

The final Monday of Shravan holds special religious importance, leading to a significant increase in footfall at Somnath. From the early hours, devotees continued to arrive at the temple and surrounding Prabhas Tirtha area. The large turnout was visible on the temple premises as well as along the designated routes for darshan. Devotees waited in organised queues before entering the temple to offer prayers to Somnath Mahadev.

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Security Arrangements At Somnath

With thousands of people expected to visit, security arrangements were strengthened around the temple and nearby areas. Security personnel and local authorities were deployed to regulate the movement of devotees and prevent overcrowding. The arrangements helped maintain an orderly flow as devotees proceeded towards the temple for darshan. The focus remained on managing the crowds while allowing pilgrims to complete their visit without unnecessary disruption.

Devotees Gather In Large Numbers

The last Monday of Shravan brought a substantial turnout to Somnath, with devotees arriving from different parts of the country. The early opening of the temple allowed pilgrims to begin darshan from 4 am amid heightened security and crowd-management measures.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did many devotees gather at the Somnath temple?

The final Monday of Shravan holds special religious importance, leading to a significant increase in footfall at Somnath. Somnath Mahadev is also regarded as the first of the 12 Jyotirlingas.

What time did the Somnath temple open for visitors?

To accommodate the large turnout, the temple gates were opened early, at 4 am. This allowed pilgrims to begin darshan early in the morning.

What security measures were implemented at the temple?

Security arrangements were strengthened around the temple and nearby areas. Security personnel and local authorities were deployed to regulate movement and prevent overcrowding.

Where did the devotees visiting Somnath temple come from?

Devotees arrived from different parts of the country to visit the Somnath temple. They gathered early in the morning for darshan.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 07 Sep 2026 11:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shravan Somvar Gir Somnath Shravan 2026 Somnath Mahadev Shravan Last Monday Jyotirlinga Somnath Somnath Devotees Prabhas Tirtha Somnath Temple Rush
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