Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Somnath temple witnessed massive devotee turnout on Shravan's last Monday.

Temple gates opened early; security measures ensured orderly darshan.

Devotees from across country sought blessings, chanting 'Har Har Mahadev'.

The Somnath temple in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district witnessed a major gathering of devotees on the last Monday of Shravan. People from different parts of the country began arriving at the temple early in the morning for darshan of Somnath Mahadev, regarded as the first of the 12 Jyotirlingas. To accommodate the large turnout, the temple gates were opened at 4 am. Long queues formed along the darshan route and inside the temple complex as devotees waited for their turn. Many carried bilipatra and other puja materials while chanting 'Har Har Mahadev' and 'Jai Somnath' during their visit.

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Last Monday Of Shravan Draws Devotees

The final Monday of Shravan holds special religious importance, leading to a significant increase in footfall at Somnath. From the early hours, devotees continued to arrive at the temple and surrounding Prabhas Tirtha area. The large turnout was visible on the temple premises as well as along the designated routes for darshan. Devotees waited in organised queues before entering the temple to offer prayers to Somnath Mahadev.

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#WATCH | Gujarat: A huge crowd of devotees thronged Somnath Mahadev Temple on the last Monday of 'Sawan' month according to the Gujarati calendar. Long queues of devotees formed early in the morning to seek blessings at the Somnath Jyotirlinga.



(Source: Somnath Temple Trust) pic.twitter.com/l5imSCqEca — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2026

Security Arrangements At Somnath

With thousands of people expected to visit, security arrangements were strengthened around the temple and nearby areas. Security personnel and local authorities were deployed to regulate the movement of devotees and prevent overcrowding. The arrangements helped maintain an orderly flow as devotees proceeded towards the temple for darshan. The focus remained on managing the crowds while allowing pilgrims to complete their visit without unnecessary disruption.

Somnath, Gujarat: A large number of devotees gathered to seek blessing at Shree Somnath Temple



(Video Source: Somnath Temple) pic.twitter.com/NSKYNaCzFv — IANS (@ians_india) September 7, 2026

Devotees Gather In Large Numbers

The last Monday of Shravan brought a substantial turnout to Somnath, with devotees arriving from different parts of the country. The early opening of the temple allowed pilgrims to begin darshan from 4 am amid heightened security and crowd-management measures.