Second And Final Solar Eclipse Of 2025 On September 21–22: Here's All You Need To Know

The second and final solar eclipse of 2025 will occur on Sunday, September 21. This will be a partial solar eclipse, during which the Moon will cover only a portion of the Sun, making the Sun appear in the shape of a crescent in several places.

According to Indian Standard Time (IST), the partial eclipse will start at 10:59 PM on September 21 and end at 3:23 AM. Since the eclipse will not be visible in India, the Sutak Kaal (inauspicious period) will not be observed, and temples will remain open.

Solar Eclipse 2025: Timings

Partial Eclipse Begins: September 21, 10:59 PM IST

September 21, 10:59 PM IST Maximum Eclipse: September 22, 1:11 AM IST

September 22, 1:11 AM IST Eclipse Ends: September 22, 3:23 AM IST

As the eclipse occurs during the night in India and much of South Asia, people here will not be able to witness it.

What Should Be Done During The Solar Eclipse?

As per traditional beliefs, chanting, meditation, and charitable acts hold great significance during an eclipse. However, with no Sutak in India, rituals and worship practices will continue as usual. The solar eclipse is seen as an important event both scientifically and astrologically, attracting global attention.

Do’s During A Solar Eclipse:

Bathing and Purification: Scriptures recommend bathing before and after the eclipse for physical and spiritual purification.

Scriptures recommend bathing before and after the eclipse for physical and spiritual purification. Chanting and Meditation: Reciting mantras like “Om Namah Shivaya” or Sun mantras is considered auspicious.

Reciting mantras like “Om Namah Shivaya” or Sun mantras is considered auspicious. Charity: Donating food, clothes, or money after the eclipse is a long-followed tradition.

Donating food, clothes, or money after the eclipse is a long-followed tradition. Covering Food: Prepared food should be covered with basil leaves to protect it from the eclipse’s influence.

Don’ts During A Solar Eclipse:

Avoid Eating or Drinking: It is advised not to consume food, water, or fruits during the eclipse.

It is advised not to consume food, water, or fruits during the eclipse. Do Not Watch with Naked Eyes: Looking at the Sun directly can damage eyesight, which is also scientifically proven.

Looking at the Sun directly can damage eyesight, which is also scientifically proven. Avoid Sleeping or Laziness: Scriptures discourage sleeping during the eclipse.

Scriptures discourage sleeping during the eclipse. Special Care for Pregnant Women: They are advised to stay indoors and avoid sharp objects.

They are advised to stay indoors and avoid sharp objects. No Sewing or Cutting Work: Stitching, weaving, or using sharp tools is considered inauspicious.

Why Does A Solar Eclipse Occur?

A solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, blocking sunlight from reaching the Earth. If the Sun is completely covered, it results in a total solar eclipse; if only partially covered, it is called a partial solar eclipse.

How To Watch The Solar Eclipse Safely?

Watching a solar eclipse requires proper eye protection. Ordinary sunglasses or prescription glasses are not safe for viewing the Sun. Special solar eclipse glasses, which are equipped with a solar filter, must be used when observing the eclipse.

One should only remove the glasses during the short phase of totality, the brief period when the Moon completely covers the Sun. Since the September 2025 event is a partial solar eclipse, eclipse glasses should be kept on throughout the viewing to avoid eye damage.

