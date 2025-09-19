September 19 holds great significance for devotees of Lord Shiv as it marks the rare coincidence of Shukra Pradosh Vrat and Masik Shivratri. Both fasts are considered highly auspicious and powerful for worshipping Lord Shiv.

According to the Shiv Puran, in the age of Kaliyug, observing Pradosh Vrat and Masik Shivratri Vrat helps one attain freedom from sins, brings material comforts, and fulfills desires.

ALSO READ: Sharadiya Navratri 2025: Important Rules To Follow During The Navratri Puja

Key Details Of The Auspicious Day

Shukra Pradosh Vrat

Date & Time: Ashwin Krishna Trayodashi begins on September 18 at 11:24 PM and ends on September 19 at 11:36 PM.

Puja Muhurat: 6:21 PM – 8:43 PM.

Significance: This vrat is believed to bless devotees with beauty, prosperity, marital bliss, and wealth. It is considered especially beneficial for women. The vrat also helps overcome problems related to the planet Venus (Shukra).

Masik Shivratri

Date & Time: Ashwin Krishna Chaturdashi starts on September 19 at 11:36 PM and concludes on September 21 at 12:26 AM.

Puja Muhurat: 11:41 PM (Sept 19) – 12:28 AM (Sept 20).

Significance: Observing this vrat brings harmony in married life, financial gains, and success in business. It symbolizes the divine union of Lord Shiv and Goddess Shakti.

Remedies To Please Lord Shiv

For Success in Work: Offer saffron-mixed milk on the Shivling while chanting the mantra “Om Namah Shivya.”

For Business Growth: During Pradosh Kaal or Nishita Kaal, offer 11 Belpatra (bael leaves) to Lord Shiv. After the puja, keep one leaf in your cash box or business place to attract wealth.

For Financial Prosperity: On Masik Shivratri, take a handful of rice. Offer some at a Shiv temple and donate the rest to a needy person. It is believed to invoke the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi for abundant wealth.

With this rare alignment of Shukra Pradosh and Masik Shivratri, September 19 is expected to be a spiritually powerful day for devotees seeking prosperity, marital bliss, and divine blessings.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]