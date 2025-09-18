Sharadiya Navratri 2025: Important Rules To Follow During The Navratri Puja

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionSharadiya Navratri 2025: Important Rules To Follow During The Navratri Puja

Sharadiya Navratri 2025 begins on September 22. Follow these important rules during the nine-day festival to make your prayers more meaningful and fruitful.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 05:38 PM (IST)

Sharadiya Navratri is celebrated every year in India with great enthusiasm and devotion. In 2025, the festival will begin on September 22. For nine days, devotees across the country will immerse themselves in prayers, bhajans, and meditation dedicated to Goddess Durga.

However, according to Sanatan tradition, performing rituals alone is not enough, observing certain rules is equally important to make the worship truly fruitful. Here are seven key rules that devotees are advised to follow during Navratri:

Key Rules And Rituals To Follow

  • Perform daily prayers at a fixed time
    It is believed that offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the same time every day keeps the mind and body pure and enhances the spiritual impact of the worship.
  • Consume satvik food
    During Navratri, devotees are expected to eat only sattvik (pure vegetarian) meals. Non-vegetarian food is strictly prohibited, and many also choose to observe celibacy during these nine days.
  • Keep the sacred flame burning
    If you have lit an akhand jyoti (sacred flame), it must remain burning continuously throughout Navratri. The extinguishing of the flame is considered inauspicious.
  • Offer bhog to the right form of the Goddess
    Each day of Navratri is dedicated to a different form of Goddess Durga. Devotees must offer bhog (sacred food) and flowers according to the specific form being worshipped on that day.
  • Perform kanya pujan
    Kanya pujan, the worship of young girls, is an integral part of Navratri. This can be done daily with one girl, or on Ashtami/Navami with nine girls together. They must be treated with respect and offered gifts or prasad before being sent off.
  • Avoid cutting nails and hair
    It is a common belief that nails and hair should not be cut during Navratri. Women should avoid leaving their hair open during prayers, while both men and women are advised to cover their heads while performing rituals.
  • Do not leave the house empty after kalash sthapana
    If a kalash (sacred urn) has been installed at home, the house should not be left empty during the nine days of Navratri. This is considered essential for the success of the rituals.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 18 Sep 2025 05:38 PM (IST)
Durga Puja 2025 Navratri 2025 Sharadiya Navratri 2025 Navratri Puja Rituals Navratri Puja Rules
