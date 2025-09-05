Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2025 — Know Auspicious Yog And Offerings To Lord Shiv

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionShukra Pradosh Vrat 2025 — Know Auspicious Yog And Offerings To Lord Shiv

Observe Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2025 on 5 September with the most auspicious rituals, muhurat, and offerings to Lord Shiv. Learn the significance, pooja vidhi, and items to offer.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 01:03 PM (IST)
Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2025: Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2025 falls today, on Friday, 5 September, coinciding with the Trayo­dashi tithi of Bhadrapad Shukla Paksh. This day is considered highly auspicious and full of spiritual significance. Devotees observing this Vrat honour Lord Shiv during the Pradosh period, seeking his blessings for prosperity, success, and overall well-being. The alignment of Shukra on Pradosh makes this day even more powerful, as it combines the benefits of auspicious yog like Sarvartha Siddhi and Amrit Siddhi. Observing this Vrat with devotion is believed to attract divine grace and positive energy into one’s life.

ALSO READ: Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2025: Know Puja Vidhi, Puja Muhurat, And More For 5th September

Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2025 Auspicious Muhurat

The Trayo­dashi tithi begins at 4:08 AM and lasts until 3:15 AM the next day. Pradosh Pooja is ideally performed during the Pradosh period, which, on 5 September 2025, falls between 6:38 PM and 8:55 PM. Performing rituals during this muhurta ensures maximum spiritual benefits.

How To Perform Shukra Pradosh Pooja

  • Take a bath and wear clean, fresh clothes before starting the puja.
  • Clean the worship area thoroughly and set up the Shiv Lingam.
  • Perform abhishek (ritual bathing) with Panchamrit (a mixture of milk, yogurt, honey, ghee, and sugar).
  • Offer Bel leaves, Datura flowers, Kaner and Shami flowers, along with fresh flowers and sweets.
  • Recite the Shukra Pradosh Vrat story and conclude with aarti.

Offerings To Lord Shiv

During this Vrat, Lord Shiv is especially pleased with white-coloured offerings. Popular items include kheer, khoya barfi, thandai, and Panchamrit. Flowers like Kaner, Shami, and Datura are considered essential for the pooja and enhance the spiritual energy of the ritual.

This guide ensures that devotees can perform Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2025 with devotion, understanding, and the correct ritual practices, making the day spiritually rewarding.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Pradosh Vrat Significance Shukra Pradosh Vrat 2025 Lord Shiv Worship
Embed widget