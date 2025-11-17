Shiv Puja: Powerful Rituals To Receive Lord Mahadev’s Blessings

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionShiv Puja: Powerful Rituals To Receive Lord Mahadev’s Blessings

Know the right way to chant ‘Om Namah Shivay’, perform Shiv Puja, and receive Mahadev’s blessings. Learn the benefits of mantra chanting, abhishek rituals, and Monday vrat for peace and prosperity.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 17 Nov 2025 08:58 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Shiv worship holds a special place in Hindu spirituality, offering devotees a path to inner peace, protection, and divine blessings. Among all the practices dedicated to Mahadev, mantra chanting and simple daily rituals are believed to be the most powerful. Whether performed on a Monday or as part of a regular puja routine, these sacred acts help calm the mind, remove negativity, and deepen one’s connection with Lord Shiv.

Here's how to perform Shiv Puja the right way and understand the profound benefits of chanting His mantras.

ALSO READ: Thursday Puja: Chanting Vishnu Sahasranam Brings Prosperity And Divine Blessings

The Power Of Chanting ‘Om Namah Shivya’

Among all Shiv mantras, the Panchakshari mantra “Om Namah Shivay” is considered the most sacred. Chanting it 108 times helps stabilise the mind, purify thoughts, and attract positive energy. It is believed to open the path to spiritual growth and divine grace.

Shiv Gayatri Mantra Removes Fear and Mental Stress

The Shiv Gayatri mantra: “Om Tatpurushaya Vidmahe, Mahadevaya Dhimahi, Tanno Rudrah Prachodayat," is known for removing fear, mental unrest, and emotional disturbances. Regular chanting helps devotees feel grounded and protected.

Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra for Health and Longevity

Chanting the Maha Mrityunjaya mantra 108 times brings healing, strengthens immunity, and promotes long life. Many devotees recite it to seek divine protection during difficult times.

How To Perform Shiv Puja Properly

Shiv Puja is simple yet extremely powerful. Here’s the correct method:

  • Clean the puja space and light a ghee lamp in the morning or evening.
  • Place the Shivling or Lord Shiv’s idol in a calm corner.
  • Start with Ganesh prayer for auspicious beginnings.
  • Perform abhishek with water mixed with Gangajal, followed by Panchamrit (milk, curd, ghee, honey, sugar).
  • Offer sandalwood, white flowers, bilva leaves, dhatura, and fruits.
  • Read the Monday vrat katha or chant Shiv stuti with devotion.
  • End the puja with a ghee lamp aarti and offer water to the Shivling and the moon.

Benefits Of Monday Vrat And Regular Shiv Worship

As described in the Shiv Puran, Monday vrat and mantra chanting bring success in career, business, and married life. Devotees experience reduced stress, improved health, and lasting peace in the home. The blessings of longevity and prosperity are also associated with regular Shiv worship.

Auspicious Practices For Quick Divine Blessings

To receive Mahadev’s grace more quickly, devotees may:

  • Wear white clothes on Monday
  • Offer Gangajal or sandalwood-infused water to the Shivling
  • Write “ॐ” on bilva leaves before offering them
  • Wear rudraksh
  • Chant “Om Namah Shivay” at home throughout the day

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 17 Nov 2025 08:58 AM (IST)
