HomeReligionThursday Puja: Chanting Vishnu Sahasranam Brings Prosperity And Divine Blessings

Thursday Puja: Chanting Vishnu Sahasranam Brings Prosperity And Divine Blessings

Chanting Vishnu Sahasranam on Thursday is said to remove obstacles and attract divine grace. Know the legend of Lord Vishnu’s origin and why the yellow attire holds spiritual importance.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 09:37 AM (IST)
Thursday is considered one of the most auspicious days to worship Lord Vishnu, the preserver of the universe in Hindu belief. It is believed that reciting the Vishnu Sahasranam, the thousand names of Lord Vishnu, can change one’s destiny, remove obstacles, and attract divine blessings. Devotees often wear yellow clothes, observe fasts, and chant sacred mantras to seek the grace of Lord Hari for prosperity and peace.

ALSO READ: Vastu Tips 2026: 5 Auspicious Items To Bring Home In November For Wealth And Prosperity

Significance Of Vishnu Sahasranam

According to Hindu scriptures, chanting the thousand names of Lord Vishnu brings spiritual strength and liberation from suffering. It is said that consistent recitation of these holy names helps one overcome sorrow, attain clarity of mind, and invite abundance into life. Devotees especially perform this sacred chant during the months of Vaishakh, Kartik, and Shravan, as these periods are believed to amplify the benefits of worship and meditation on Vishnu’s name.

The Mythical Origin Of Lord Vishnu

Ancient legends and texts such as the Shiva Purana describe that Lord Vishnu manifested from the body of Lord Shiva himself. It is said that Lord Shiva, seeking a divine being who could sustain creation, touched his left side with divine nectar. From this radiance emerged a powerful and luminous form, Lord Vishnu. His brilliance spread across the cosmos, and Shiva entrusted him with the responsibility of maintaining balance and nurturing life in the universe.

Residence In the Ocean Of Milk

As described in the Upanishads and Purans, during the churning of the cosmic ocean, Goddess Lakshmi emerged and chose Lord Vishnu as her eternal consort. Since then, they have resided together in the Kshira Sagar (Ocean of Milk), seated upon the serpent Sheshnag. This union symbolises divine balance, where Vishnu represents preservation and Lakshmi embodies abundance and peace.

One of the most sacred Vishnu shrines, Vishnuprayag, lies in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district at the confluence of the Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers. Devotees visit this temple to seek blessings for prosperity, stability, and the fulfilment of heartfelt desires.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 13 Nov 2025 09:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Lord Vishnu Vishnu Sahasranama Thursday Puja
