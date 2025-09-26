Shardiya Navratri 2025: When To Conclude Navratri Fast? Know Paran Timing, Rituals, And More

The nine-day festival of Shardiya Navratri will conclude on the Navami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashwin, which marks Maha Navami. On this day, devotees worship Maa Siddhidatri, the ninth form of Goddess Durga. It is believed that the worship of Maa Siddhidatri grants all kinds of siddhis (spiritual powers). Even Lord Shiv is said to have attained siddhi through her devotion.

This year, Shardiya Navratri began on September 22, 2025, and will end on October 1, 2025, with Maha Navami. According to the Panchang, Navami Tithi will begin at 6:06 PM on September 30 and end at 7:01 PM on October 1.

Date And Time For Vrat Paran

The ritual of Navratri Vrat Paran (breaking the fast) will be observed on Thursday, October 2, 2025, after 6:15 AM, when Navami Tithi ends and Dashami Tithi begins. Devotees are advised to perform Kanya Puja and Havan before concluding their nine-day fast, as without these, the vrat is considered incomplete.

Rituals To Perform Navratri Vrat Paran

On Maha Navami, offer bhog to Goddess Durga after performing her worship with full rituals.

Conduct Kanya Puja and Havan.

Seek blessings from the girls by touching their feet.

The vrat should be broken with the Maha Prasad offered to the Goddess.

Key Guidelines For Devotees

Perform Vrat Paran only after the conclusion of Navami Tithi.

Keep the meal simple and sattvic; avoid directly consuming salt. Traditional dishes like halwa, malpua, poori, and vegetables are recommended.

Kanya Puja should ideally be performed in the morning or by noon.

The jowar (barley sprouts) sown during Kalash Sthapana should be immersed in a river the following day.

