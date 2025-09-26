Shardiya Navratri 2025: When To Conclude Navratri Fast? Know Paran Timing, Rituals, And More

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionShardiya Navratri 2025: When To Conclude Navratri Fast? Know Paran Timing, Rituals, And More

Celebrate the spirit of Shardiya Navratri 2025 as Maha Navami marks the conclusion of nine days of devotion, fasting, and rituals with spiritual significance.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 01:16 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The nine-day festival of Shardiya Navratri will conclude on the Navami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashwin, which marks Maha Navami. On this day, devotees worship Maa Siddhidatri, the ninth form of Goddess Durga. It is believed that the worship of Maa Siddhidatri grants all kinds of siddhis (spiritual powers). Even Lord Shiv is said to have attained siddhi through her devotion.

This year, Shardiya Navratri began on September 22, 2025, and will end on October 1, 2025, with Maha Navami. According to the Panchang, Navami Tithi will begin at 6:06 PM on September 30 and end at 7:01 PM on October 1.

Date And Time For Vrat Paran

The ritual of Navratri Vrat Paran (breaking the fast) will be observed on Thursday, October 2, 2025, after 6:15 AM, when Navami Tithi ends and Dashami Tithi begins. Devotees are advised to perform Kanya Puja and Havan before concluding their nine-day fast, as without these, the vrat is considered incomplete.

Rituals To Perform Navratri Vrat Paran

  • On Maha Navami, offer bhog to Goddess Durga after performing her worship with full rituals.
  • Conduct Kanya Puja and Havan.
  • Seek blessings from the girls by touching their feet.
  • The vrat should be broken with the Maha Prasad offered to the Goddess.

Key Guidelines For Devotees

  • Perform Vrat Paran only after the conclusion of Navami Tithi.
  • Keep the meal simple and sattvic; avoid directly consuming salt. Traditional dishes like halwa, malpua, poori, and vegetables are recommended.
  • Kanya Puja should ideally be performed in the morning or by noon.
  • The jowar (barley sprouts) sown during Kalash Sthapana should be immersed in a river the following day.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Published at : 26 Sep 2025 01:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Navratri Fast Durga Puja 2025 Navratri 2025 Shardiya Navratri 2025 Navratri Vrat Paran Timing Navratri Vrat Paran Rituals
