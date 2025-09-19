Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Shardiya Navratri 2025: 10 Powerful Maa Durga Remedies To Please The Goddess And Seek Blessings

Shardiya Navratri 2025: Discover 10 powerful Maa Durga remedies to please the goddess, bring prosperity, and receive divine blessings this festive season.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 03:33 PM (IST)

Maa Durga is one of the most revered deities in Hinduism, worshipped as Adi Shakti, the supreme goddess of creation, power and destruction. She is believed to destroy evil forces that threaten peace while blessing her devotees with wisdom, prosperity and liberation. During Shardiya Navratri 2025, millions of devotees worship the nine forms of the goddess, known as Navadurga. If you are seeking divine blessings, here are 10 powerful Maa Durga remedies and rituals to please the goddess and invite peace, prosperity and happiness into your life.

ALSO READ: Sharadiya Navratri 2025: Important Rules To Follow During The Navratri Puja

1. Daily Puja With Ghee Lamp

Worship Maa Durga every morning and evening by lighting a ghee lamp and chanting her name.

2. Fasting During Navratri

Observe fasts during the nine days of Navratri with devotion and maintain a calm mind.

3. Keep An Akhand Jyoti

Light an Akhand Jyoti in your home during Navratri that should never be extinguished.

4. Chant The Navarna Mantra

Recite the powerful mantra “Aim Hreem Kleem Chamundayai Vichche” daily for divine blessings.

5. Use A Red Asan

Since red is considered auspicious for Maa Durga, use a red cloth or mat during prayers.

6. Offer Hibiscus Flowers

Offer red hibiscus or other red flowers to the goddess, as they are her favourite.

7. Prepare Kheer As Bhog

Offer kheer to Maa Durga, which is believed to bring wealth and prosperity.

8. Perform Kanya Puja

On Ashtami or Navami, worship young girls. During the Kanya Pujan, serve the girls food and offer gifts.

9. Offer Shringar Items

Present red chunri, bangles, and other adornments to Maa Durga as a mark of devotion.

10. Conclude With Aarti And Donation

Always complete the puja with an aarti and donate food or money to the needy.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 19 Sep 2025 03:33 PM (IST)
