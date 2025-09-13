Shardiya Navratri 2025: Know Date, Muhurat, Rituals, And All About Durga Visarjan

Sharadiya Navratri is set to begin on September 22, 2025, and will conclude with Durga Visarjan. Unlike most years, this time the festival will last for 10 days instead of 9, with Durga Visarjan falling on October 2, 2025, which also marks Vijayadashami (Dussehra).

On Vijayadashami, devotees bid farewell to Goddess Durga through the ritual of Durga Visarjan. The Bengali community also celebrates the occasion with the traditional Sindoor Khela, where married women apply vermilion (sindoor) to each other and exchange good wishes.

Durga Visarjan 2025 Muhurat

According to the Hindu Panchang, Durga Visarjan is performed after the commencement of Vijayadashami Tithi, usually during the morning or afternoon. If Shravan Nakshatra coincides with the Dashami Tithi in the morning, then the morning hours are considered highly auspicious for the ritual.

Ashwin Shukla Dashami Begins: October 1, 2025 – 7:01 PM

October 1, 2025 – 7:01 PM Ashwin Shukla Dashami Ends: October 2, 2025 – 7:10 PM

October 2, 2025 – 7:10 PM Durga Visarjan Muhurat: October 2, 2025, from 6:15 AM to 8:37 AM

October 2, 2025, from 6:15 AM to 8:37 AM Shravan Nakshatra Begins: October 2, 2025 – 9:13 AM

October 2, 2025 – 9:13 AM Shravan Nakshatra Ends: October 3, 2025 – 9:34 AM

Navratri Vrat Parana

After the Visarjan, devotees perform Navratri Vrat Parana, marking the completion of their nine-day fast. This year, Vrat Parana will take place on October 2, 2025, after 6:15 AM.

Rituals For Durga Murti Visarjan

On the day of Visarjan, devotees wake up during Brahma Muhurat, take a holy bath, and perform Goddess Durga’s puja with complete devotion. Offerings of bhog and sindoor are made, with married women applying vermilion to the Goddess and to each other. After performing the aarti and chanting devotional hymns, the idol of Goddess Durga is ceremoniously immersed in a river, pond, or other water body, signifying her return to her heavenly abode.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]