From Bilva Nimantran To Bijoya: Sacred Rituals Of Durga Puja That Define The Grand Festival

Durga Puja is one of the most significant festivals in India, which is a blend of faith, culture, rituals, and tradition. This year Durga Puja celebrations will begin on September 28 and will conclude on October 2, marking days of prayer, music, lights, and sacred rituals.

Here are some of the major rituals of Durga Puja that define the grandeur of this festival:

Bilva Nimantran

The festivities commence with Bilva Nimantran, regarded as the first ritual of Durga Puja. In this ceremony, Goddess Durga is invited to the Bilva (bel or wood apple) tree, which symbolises her initial step into the mortal world. Bel leaves are offered to honour the goddess, as they hold deep significance in Hindu tradition. According to the Kalika Puran, Brahma once invoked the goddess in the form of a bel leaf to aid Lord Ram in his battle against Ravan. This sacred ritual usually takes place on Maha Shashti.

Bodhon

Durga Puja formally begins with the ritual of Bodhon on Shashti evening. Rooted in mythology, this autumnal worship was believed to have been initiated by Lord Ram to seek divine strength before confronting Ravan. Through Bodhon, the goddess is ceremoniously invoked, ensuring that all rituals are conducted in proper tradition.

Nabapatrika Snan

On Saptami morning, the Nabapatrika (nine leaves) is bathed in a river, most famously the Ganga in Kolkata. These nine plants, tied together with the banana plant at the centre, symbolise the nine forms of Shakti. After the ceremonial bath, the Nabapatrika is draped in a sari and placed beside Lord Ganesh. Due to the prominence of the banana plant, the ritual is popularly called Kola Bou Snan, or the bathing of the 'banana bride'. This ritual highlights the agrarian roots of Bengali society, reflecting reverence for nature and harvest.

Pushpanjali

Pushpanjali, or the offering of flowers, is a devotional act performed on Saptami, Ashtami, and Navami. Devotees gather in new attire, fasting until the ritual is completed, and offer flowers and bel leaves with folded palms while chanting mantras after the priest.

Kumari Puja

On Ashtami, young girls, symbolising purity and divinity, are worshipped as the living incarnation of Goddess Durga. Dressed in new clothes and adorned with flowers, they are seated alongside the goddess during the rituals.

Sandhi Puja

The transition between Ashtami and Navami is marked by Sandhi Puja, considered one of the most powerful rituals. It commemorates the moment when Durga assumed her fierce Chamunda form to slay the demons Chanda and Munda. As 108 lamps are lit, priests chant mantras, and drummers beat the dhaak with fervour, the atmosphere turns electric with devotion and energy.

Dhunuchi Naach

Navami evenings come alive with the spirited Dhunuchi Naach. Devotees dance with clay pots filled with burning incense, swaying to the beats of the dhaak. Some balance the pots on their heads or even hold them in their teeth, creating a spectacle of faith and joy.

Sindur Khela

On Dashami, as devotees prepare to bid farewell to the goddess, married women engage in the ritual of Sindur Khela. They first offer vermillion and sweets to the goddess and then smear sindur on each other’s faces, creating a sea of red symbolising marital bliss and prosperity.

Bisarjan

The farewell of Goddess Durga is marked by Bisarjan, or immersion. The idol is taken in a grand procession to the river, symbolising the return of the goddess to Mount Kailash.

Bijoya Dashami

The festival concludes with Bijoya Dashami, a time for sharing love and sweets. Families exchange greetings, young people touch the feet of elders for blessings, and friends embrace in the gesture of Kolakuli. Traditional sweets like naru hold a special place; the spirit of Bijoya lies in togetherness, forgiveness, and the promise of new beginnings.