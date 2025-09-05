Sharadiya Navratri this year will commence on Monday, September 22, 2025. The final two days of the festival, Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami, are considered the most auspicious for worshipping Goddess Durga. This year, Maha Ashtami falls on September 30, while Maha Navami will be observed on October 1, 2025. Here are the key timings for puja and visarjan rituals.

According to the Devi Purana, when Navratri begins on a Monday, Goddess Durga descends to Earth riding an elephant, a vehicle regarded as highly auspicious. This is believed to bring prosperity, happiness, and abundance during the nine days of worship.

Maha Ashtami 2025

Start of Ashtami Tithi: September 29, 2025, 4:31 PM

September 29, 2025, 4:31 PM End of Ashtami Tithi: September 30, 2025, 6:06 PM

September 30, 2025, 6:06 PM Maa Mahagauri Puja Muhurat: 9:12 AM – 1:40 PM (Kanya Puja can also be performed during this time)

Maha Navami 2025

Start of Navami Tithi: September 30, 2025, 6:06 PM

September 30, 2025, 6:06 PM End of Navami Tithi: October 1, 2025, 7:01 PM

October 1, 2025, 7:01 PM Maa Siddhidatri Puja Muhurat: 10:41 AM – 12:10 PM

10:41 AM – 12:10 PM Ayudh Puja Vijay Muhurat: 2:09 PM – 2:57 PM

2:09 PM – 2:57 PM Navratri Havan Muhurat: 6:14 AM – 6:07 PM

Durga Visarjan 2025

Date: October 2, 2025

October 2, 2025 Visarjan Muhurat: 6:15 AM – 8:37 AM

Alternative Worship For Devotees

For devotees unable to observe fasts or perform special puja on Ashtami or Navami, it is advised to engage in acts of charity. Offering study materials, clothes, food grains, cosmetics, or money to young girls is believed to hold equal spiritual significance. Such donations are said to bring blessings equivalent to performing the nine days of Navratri rituals.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]