Sharadiya Navratri Day 9: Know About The Divine Form Of Goddess Siddhidatri On Maha Navami

Celebrate Maha Navami 2025 by worshipping Goddess Siddhidatri, the ninth form of Goddess Durga, and learn about her divine powers, significance, and rituals.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 01 Oct 2025 11:01 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The ninth and final day of Sharadiya Navratri is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Siddhidatri, the ninth form of Goddess Durga. This year, Maha Navami falls on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, when devotees will offer prayers, perform Kanjak Puja, and conduct Havan rituals.

ALSO READ: Shardiya Navratri Day 9: Know Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, And All About Worshipping Goddess Siddhidatri

The Divine Power Of Goddess Siddhidatri

Among all the forms of Goddess Durga, Goddess Siddhidatri is considered the most powerful and divine. According to scriptures, Lord Shiva attained the eight supernatural powers (ashta siddhis) by performing deep penance to please Goddess Siddhidatri. As a result, half of his body transformed into that of the Goddess, giving rise to the form known as Ardhanarishwar.

Mention In Devi Bhagavat Puran

The Devi Bhagavat Puran states that worshipping Goddess Siddhidatri bestows all spiritual powers upon devotees. On Maha Navami, those who recite the Vrat Katha (fasting story) are believed to attain happiness, peace, and positivity in their lives.

Origin Of Goddess Siddhidatri

According to legend, Goddess Siddhidatri manifested from the combined radiance of the gods. At the time, the deities were distressed by the tyranny of the demon Mahishasura and sought help from Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu. From their collective divine energy emerged Goddess Siddhidatri, who later blessed the deities with strength and powers to defeat evil.

The Gift Of Eight Siddhis

It is also believed that through rigorous penance, Lord Shiva pleased Goddess Siddhidatri and received the eight siddhis (spiritual powers) from her. After attaining these powers, half of Shiva’s body became that of the Goddess, and he came to be worshipped as Ardhanarishwar, a union of masculine and feminine divine energy.

Goddess Siddhidatri is thus revered as the embodiment of all siddhis, and her worship on Maha Navami is considered the culmination of the Navratri festival, symbolizing victory of divine power over evil.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 01 Oct 2025 11:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
Navratri Puja Maha Navami Navratri 2025 Sharadiya Navratri 2025 Goddess Siddhidatri Sharadiya Navratri Day 9
