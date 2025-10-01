Shardiya Navratri Day 9: Know Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, And All About Worshipping Goddess Siddhidatri

The ninth day of Sharadiya Navratri is considered highly significant, as it marks the conclusion of the nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga. This day, known as Maha Navami, holds special importance for devotees. Many observe Kanya Pujan (worship of young girls) and perform Havan rituals on this occasion. For those who observed a fast on Ashtami, Navami also marks the day of Paran (breaking the fast). This year, Maha Navami will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

The Navami Tithi is dedicated to Goddess Siddhidatri, the ninth form of Goddess Durga. Worshipping Goddess Siddhidatri is believed to bless devotees with divine powers (siddhis), as well as wisdom, strength, and liberation.

Navami Tithi Timings (Panchang Details)

Navami Tithi begins: September 30, 6:06 PM

Navami Tithi ends: October 1, 7:02 PM

According to Udaya Tithi, Navami Puja, Kanya Puja, and Havan will be performed on October 1, 2025.

Goddess Siddhidatri Puja Muhurat

Morning Puja: 6:00 AM – 10:00 AM

6:00 AM – 10:00 AM Midday Puja: 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM Evening Aarti: 6:30 PM – 8:00 PM

6:30 PM – 8:00 PM Havan Muhurat: 6:14 AM – 6:07 PM

6:14 AM – 6:07 PM Kanya Pujan Muhurat: 5:01 AM – 6:14 AM, second muhurat 2:09 PM – 2:57 PM

Goddess Siddhidatri Puja Vidhi

On Maha Navami, devotees should rise early, take a holy bath, and wear clean clothes before beginning the puja. With water, flowers, and rice grains (akshat) in hand, one should take a vow for the worship and fasting. Place Goddess Siddhidatri’s idol or image at the puja altar, purify it with Gangajal, and begin the rituals. Offer sindoor, kumkum, red clothes, flowers, rice, betel nut, traditional ornaments, and sixteen adornments (solah shringar). Chant mantras, recite Durga Saptashati, and conclude with aarti.

Goddess Siddhidatri’s Favourite Bhog

On Maha Navami, offering sesame seeds (til) is considered highly auspicious. Devotees also prepare halwa, puri, and black chana as bhog for the Goddess.

Navami Day Colour

Goddess Siddhidatri is especially fond of red and orange. Devotees should offer items in these colours during the puja and are encouraged to wear red or orange attire while performing rituals.

Form Of Goddess Siddhidatri

Goddess Siddhidatri, the ninth manifestation of Goddess Durga, is depicted with four arms. In her hands, she holds a mace, a discus, a lotus, and a conch. Like Goddess Durga, her mount is the lion, symbolising courage and strength.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]