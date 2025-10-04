Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionSharad Purnima 2025: Know Significance, Puja Vidhi, And Puja Muhurat

Sharad Purnima 2025: Know Significance, Puja Vidhi, And Puja Muhurat

Sharad Purnima 2025 will be celebrated on 6 October. Learn its religious significance, auspicious timings, rituals, and how to perform Lakshmi and Vishnu puja for prosperity.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 05:58 PM (IST)
Sharad Purnima 2025: Sharad Purnima is one of the most revered festivals in Sanatan Dharm, celebrated on the full moon day of the Ashwin month. On this day, special worship is offered to Goddess Lakshmi, and performing rituals for Lord Vishnu is believed to remove financial obstacles and bring prosperity into one’s life. In 2025, Sharad Purnima will fall on 6 October. According to tradition, it is believed that on this night, drops of nectar fall from the sky, blessing devotees with health, wealth, and spiritual energy.

ALSO READ: Dhanteras 2025: Know What To Buy On This Auspicious Day And Its Significance

Kojaagari Purnima: Another Name For The Festival

Sharad Purnima is also called Kojaagari Purnima in many regions, including West Bengal, Odisha, and Assam, where the festival is celebrated with great devotion. On this day, worship of Goddess Lakshmi is considered highly auspicious, and performing the rituals correctly is believed to help overcome financial difficulties and enhance prosperity.

Legend Of Lord Krishna And Sharad Purnima

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna performed the Maha Raas Leela on Sharad Purnima. On this night, devotees also worship the Moon God, and offerings of kheer are made. It is believed that the moon is closest to Earth on this full moon night, and the positive energies emitted by all celestial bodies are absorbed through moonlight, transforming the kheer into a divine, nectar-like offering beneficial for health.

Shubh Muhurat For Sharad Purnima 2025

This year, Sharad Purnima begins on 6 October at 12:23 PM and ends on 7 October at 9:06 AM. Devotees who wish to observe the fast can do so on 6 October, performing worship of Goddess Lakshmi in the evening under the moonlight.

A unique alignment occurs this year with the Uttarabhadrapada Nakshatra and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, making the festival especially auspicious and spiritually rewarding.

Significance Of Sharad Purnima 2025

Religious texts state that Goddess Lakshmi was born during the Samudra Manthan on Sharad Purnima, making it a highly prosperous day. It is believed that she roams the Earth on this night, blessing devotees who stay awake and offer her prayers with wealth and well-being. The festival is also called Raas Purnima in certain regions, celebrated with moonlight rituals and offerings of kheer.

Sharad Purnima 2025 Puja Vidhi

  • Wake up during Brahma Muhurat and take a bath in a holy river or purify water at home with Ganga Jal.
  • Place a red cloth on a wooden platform, purify it with Ganga jal, and place the idol of Goddess Lakshmi.
  • Dress the idol in a red cloth and offer flowers, incense, naivedya, supari, and lamps.
  • Recite Lakshmi Chalisa and perform aarti. In the evening, worship Lord Vishnu and offer water to the Moon God.
  • Prepare kheer with milk and rice, place it under the moonlight, and distribute it as prasad to family members at midnight.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Published at : 04 Oct 2025 05:58 PM (IST)
Sharad Purnima 2025 Kojaagari Purnima Hindu Festivals 2025
