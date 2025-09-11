Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sharad Purnima 2025: Date, Muhurat, And All You Need To Know About This Auspicious Day

Sharad Purnima holds great significance in Hindu tradition, celebrated with devotion to Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Vishnu, and Chandra Dev.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 06:41 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The full moon that falls in the Hindu month of Ashwin is considered highly special among all full moon days, believed to bring prosperity and happiness. It is known by several names, including Kojagiri Purnima, Kojagari Purnima, Ashwin Purnima, Raas Purnima, and Sharad Purnima. On this day, devotees especially worship Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Vishnu, and Chandra Dev. Rituals include taking a holy bath in rivers, offering charity, and preparing kheer which is traditionally kept under the moonlight at night.

When Is Sharad Purnima 2025?

This year, Sharad Purnima will be observed on Monday, October 6, 2025. However, since the full moon tithi spans across two days, some confusion has arisen regarding the exact date. While some consider October 6, others mark it on October 7.

  • Purnima Tithi begins: October 6 at 12:23 PM
  • Purnima Tithi ends: October 7 at 9:16 AM

According to tradition, most Hindu festivals are observed as per uday tithi (the lunar day at sunrise). However, since Sharad Purnima holds significance for the night rituals involving the full moon, the festival will be celebrated on October 6. The auspicious time for the Nishita Kaal Puja is from 11:45 PM to 12:24 AM. The moonrise will occur at 5:27 PM on the same evening.

Scriptural References To Sharad Purnima

The Bhagavat Puran (Dasham Skandha) mentions that on this night, Lord Krishna performed the divine Maha Raas with the Gopis, which is why it is also called Raas Purnima.

According to the Skand Puran, nectar is believed to flow from the moon on Sharad Purnima night, infusing medicinal properties into food kept under its rays.

The Padm Puran states that Goddess Lakshmi descends to Earth on this night. Those who remain awake in devotion and perform rituals are blessed with her grace and prosperity.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 11 Sep 2025 06:41 AM (IST)
Sharad Purnima Purnima 2025 Sharad Purnima Date Sharad Purnima Muhurat
