September Festivals 2025: Check The Complete List Of Hindu Fasts And Festivals In The Coming Month
September 2025 will witness some of the most important fasts and festivals such as Jivitputrika Vrat, Anant Chaturdashi, Onam, and more, here is the list of festivals and fasts.
September, the ninth month of the Gregorian calendar, usually witnesses the overlap of the Hindu months of Bhadrapada and Ashwin. The month is spiritually significant, as it includes the 15 days of Pitru Paksha, dedicated to offering homage to ancestors, and also the Sharadiya Navratri, a major festival of Goddess Durga’s worship.
This year, September 2025 will also witness a lunar eclipse on Bhadrapada Purnima, which will be visible in India. Alongside this, important fasts and festivals such as Jivitputrika Vrat, Anant Chaturdashi, Parivartini Ekadashi, and Onam will also be observed. Here is the complete list of festivals and vrats falling in September 2025:
September 2025 Festivals And Vrats
- September 3, 2025: Parivartini Ekadashi
On this day, Lord Vishnu is believed to turn in his cosmic slumber. It marks the midpoint of the Chaturmas period. Observing this fast is said to grant liberation (moksha).
- September 4, 2025: Vamana Jayanti
- September 5, 2025: Onam, Pradosh Vrat
Onam is dedicated to King Mahabali, and is celebrated with grandeur, especially in South India. Homes are decorated, feasts are prepared, and cultural festivities mark this harvest festival of joy and prosperity.
- September 6, 2025: Ganesh Visarjan, Anant Chaturdashi
Ganesh Utsav concludes on this day with the immersion of Lord Ganesha’s idols. It is also the day of worshiping Lord Vishnu’s infinite form. Tying the sacred 14-knotted thread (Anant Sutra) is believed to protect devotees from troubles.
- September 7, 2025: Bhadrapada Purnima Vrat, Lunar Eclipse
The second and final lunar eclipse of the year will take place on this day, and it will be visible from India.
- September 8, 2025: Beginning of Pitru Paksha
This period is dedicated to paying homage to ancestors through tarpan, shraddha, and pind daan. It is believed that during these days, ancestors visit the earth to accept offerings from their descendants.
- September 10, 2025: Vighnaraj Sankashti Chaturthi
- September 14, 2025: Jivitputrika Vrat
This vrat is observed for the well-being and longevity of children. It is believed to bless offspring with happiness and protection from difficulties.
- September 17, 2025: Ekadashi Shraddha, Indira Ekadashi, Kanya Sankranti
- September 18, 2025: Guru Pushya Yoga
- September 19, 2025: Masik Shivratri, Pradosh Vrat
- September 21, 2025: Sarva Pitru Amavasya
The concluding day of Pitru Paksha, when shraddha rituals are performed for all ancestors, both known and unknown. After this day, ancestors are believed to return to their abode.
- September 22, 2025: Beginning of Sharadiya Navratri, Ghatasthapana
The nine days of Sharadiya Navratri are dedicated to Goddess Durga. On the first day, Ghatasthapana (kalash installation) is performed, marking the invocation of the Goddess. It is believed that during this period, the Goddess descends to earth to remove the sufferings of her devotees.