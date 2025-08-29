September, the ninth month of the Gregorian calendar, usually witnesses the overlap of the Hindu months of Bhadrapada and Ashwin. The month is spiritually significant, as it includes the 15 days of Pitru Paksha, dedicated to offering homage to ancestors, and also the Sharadiya Navratri, a major festival of Goddess Durga’s worship.

This year, September 2025 will also witness a lunar eclipse on Bhadrapada Purnima, which will be visible in India. Alongside this, important fasts and festivals such as Jivitputrika Vrat, Anant Chaturdashi, Parivartini Ekadashi, and Onam will also be observed. Here is the complete list of festivals and vrats falling in September 2025:

September 2025 Festivals And Vrats