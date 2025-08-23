Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionBhadrapad Purnima 2025: Date, Timing, Puja Vidhi, And All You Need To Know About This Auspicious Day

Bhadrapada Purnima 2025 falls on September 7 with the year’s last lunar eclipse. Check puja timings, rituals, sutak period, and the beginning of Shraddh from this day.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 23 Aug 2025 04:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bhadrapad Amavasya and Purnima are considered highly significant in Hindu tradition. This year, Bhadrapad Purnima falls on September 7, 2025, coinciding with the last lunar eclipse of the year. On this day, devotees perform Satyanarayan Puja, Shiv-Parvati Puja, and Chandra Puja. Worshipping Goddess Lakshmi on Purnima is also regarded as highly auspicious, as it is believed to bring prosperity and ensure that wealth remains in the household.

ALSO READ: Hartalika Teej 2025: Check Out The Puja Samagri List, Puja Timing, And More

Bhadrapad Purnima Timings:

  • Purnima Tithi Begins: 1:41 AM (September 7)
  • Purnima Tithi Ends: 11:38 PM (September 7)
  • Sacred Bath Timing: 4:31 AM – 5:16 AM
  • Moonrise: 6:26 PM
  • Shubh Muhurat: 7:36 AM – 12:19 PM

Lunar Eclipse On Bhadrapad Purnima

This year’s Bhadrapad Purnima will also witness the last lunar eclipse of 2025, which will be visible in India. As a result, the Sutak period will be observed, starting at 12:00 noon and lasting until the eclipse ends after 1:00 AM at night. Devotees are advised to complete bathing, donations, and puja rituals before 12:00 noon.

Beginning Of Shraddh From Bhadrapad Purnima

Each Purnima of the year holds a unique spiritual importance. Shraddh rituals begin from Bhadrapad Purnima, although the Shraddh performed on this day is not part of the formal Pitru Paksha. For those who passed away on Purnima Tithi, Mahalaya Shraddh can also be performed on Amavasya.

Bhadrapad Purnima Puja Vidhi

  • Begin with Sankalp and establish the Kalash, followed by the worship of Lord Ganesha.
  • Perform Shodashopachar Puja of Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati.
  • Along with Shiv-Parvati, devotees also worship Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi, and Chandra Dev.
  • Engage in meditation, chanting, and devotional songs.
  • In the evening, offer Arghya to the Moon and worship Chandra Dev.
  • Recite and listen to the Purnima Vrat Katha with devotion.
  • Organising the Satyanarayan Katha on this day is considered especially auspicious.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 23 Aug 2025 04:04 PM (IST)
Bhadrapada Purnima Purnima Puja Rituals Bhadrapada Purnima Timings Sutak Period Lunar Eclipse Lunar Eclipse On Purnima
