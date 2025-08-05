Sawan Putrada Ekadashi 2025: Tuesday, August 5, 2025, marks the observance of Sawan Putrada Ekadashi, the final Ekadashi of the holy Shravan month. Deeply revered in Hindu tradition, this vrat is believed to bring divine blessings for progeny, child well-being, and family happiness. Observing it with devotion is said to grant the grace of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

It is especially significant for couples praying for a child or seeking good fortune for their offspring. As per beliefs in ancient scriptures like the Skanda Purana and Padma Purana, this day is ideal for performing personalized remedies based on your zodiac sign to strengthen your wish for progeny.

Putrada Ekadashi 2025 Date And Tithi Timing According To Hindu Panchang

According to the Hindu calendar, the Ekadashi of the Shukla Paksh in the month of Sawan will be observed today, on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. As per Panchang, the Ekadashi tithi begins at 11:41 AM on August 4, 2025, and ends at 1:12 PM on August 5, 2025. Therefore, the Putrada Ekadashi fast will be observed on August 5, aligning with traditional Hindu customs.

Zodiac-Wise Remedies For Sawan Putrada Ekadashi 2025

Aries (Mesh Rashi): Offer a rose flower to Lord Vishnu and prepare halwa as bhog. This remedy is believed to remove any obstacles threatening a child’s well-being.

Taurus (Vrishabh Rashi): Perform abhishek of Lord Vishnu with water filled in a shankh. Also offer Makhan-Mishri to Lord Krishna. This is believed to bring joy and protection to children.

Gemini (Mithun Rashi): In the evening, light a ghee lamp near a Tulsi plant and chant "Om Vishnave Namah" 108 times. Donate essentials to the needy as per your capacity for growth and good fortune.

Cancer (Kark Rashi): Tie seven turmeric knots to a banana plant. This remedy is said to remove obstacles in marriage and strengthen emotional harmony in relationships.

Leo (Singh Rashi): Prepare saffron kheer and offer it to Lord Vishnu, followed by recitation of the Vishnu Sahasranama. This remedy invites peace, prosperity, and family wellness.

Virgo (Kanya Rashi): Offer bananas to young girls as bhog and light a lamp near a Peepal tree in the evening. This is believed to make the path to childbirth smoother and more auspicious.

Libra (Tula Rashi): Chant the Gopal mantra and support a pregnant woman in need with donations. This charitable act is considered a strong karma for receiving child blessings.

Scorpio (Vrishchik Rashi): Donate jaggery as part of your vrat ritual. This act is believed to enhance professional success and invoke divine protection from Lord Vishnu.

Sagittarius (Dhanu Rashi): Offer yellow garments to Lord Vishnu and serve your guru or elders. This aligns your luck and enhances blessings for your future children.

Capricorn (Makar Rashi): Offer a Tulsi mala to Lord Vishnu and share your heartfelt desires in prayer. This brings spiritual alignment and clarity to family goals.

Aquarius (Kumbh Rashi): Recite the Vishnu Chalisa and invite a Brahmin home for a respectful meal. This remedy helps reduce Shani-related obstacles and improves family harmony.

Recite the Vishnu Chalisa and invite a Brahmin home for a respectful meal. This remedy helps reduce Shani-related obstacles and improves family harmony. Pisces (Meen Rashi): Donate food or clothing to the poor and offer Mishri (rock sugar) as bhog to Lord Vishnu. This increases divine grace and emotional strength for couples.