Veteran Actress And Singer Sulakshana Pandit Passes Away At 71

Veteran Actress And Singer Sulakshana Pandit Passes Away At 71

Veteran singer and actor Sulakshana Pandit, known for Uljhan and Chehre Pe Chehra, passes away at 71 after a cardiac arrest.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 07:14 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Veteran playback singer and acclaimed actor Sulakshana Pandit, remembered for her soulful voice and memorable performances in films like Uljhan and Chehre Pe Chehra, passed away on Thursday following a cardiac arrest. She was 71.

The news of her demise was confirmed by her brother, Lalit Pandit, a member of the renowned music composer duo Jatin–Lalit.

Born Into A Legacy Of Music

Born in 1954, Sulakshana Pandit belonged to a family deeply rooted in India’s musical heritage. She was the niece of the legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, and her family included six siblings, among them the acclaimed composer duo Jatin–Lalit, who went on to redefine Bollywood’s musical soundscape in the 1990s.

Sulakshana’s tryst with music began early, she started singing at the age of nine and made her playback debut in 1967. Her silken voice soon made her a favorite among composers and audiences alike. In 1975, she earned the prestigious Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer for the deeply moving song "Tu Hi Sagar Hai, Tu Hi Kinara" from the film Sankalp.

A Graceful Presence On Screen

While her voice made her a household name, Sulakshana Pandit also shone brightly on the silver screen. During the 1970s and 1980s, she appeared in several successful films, including Uljhan (1975) opposite Sanjeev Kumar and Sankoch (1976). Her performances were marked by a natural charm and emotional depth that resonated with audiences.

Despite her early success in both music and acting, her career gradually slowed down. Yet, her work from that era continues to be remembered for its sincerity, beauty, and emotional resonance.

Sulakshana Pandit’s death marks the end of an era for Hindi cinema and music lovers who grew up admiring her versatility, both as a gifted singer and a graceful performer on screen. Her voice and charm left an indelible mark on the Indian film industry, resonating across generations.

Published at : 07 Nov 2025 07:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sulakshana Pandit Death Sulakshana Pandit Passes Away Sulakshana Pandit Cardiac Arrest Sulakshana Pandit News Veteran Bollywood Singer

