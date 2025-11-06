Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
2 Dead, 3 Injured After Being Hit By Train Near Sandhurst Road Railway Station In Mumbai

2 Dead, 3 Injured After Being Hit By Train Near Sandhurst Road Railway Station In Mumbai

The incident occurred around 6:49 p.m., and the injured were taken to J.J. Hospital. The cause is under investigation.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 09:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

At least two people were killed and three others injured after a local train struck them near Sandhurst Road railway station in south Mumbai on Thursday evening.

According to preliminary reports, the tragic accident occurred around 6:49 p.m. near pole number 2/418, close to Sandhurst Road station. Four passengers were reportedly hit by the oncoming train and were immediately rushed to J.J. Hospital for treatment.

Hospital authorities later confirmed that two victims, including a 19-year-old woman identified as Helly Mohmaya and an unidentified man, were declared brought dead. Two others, Kaif Choghale, 22, and Khushbu, 45, are currently receiving treatment, and their conditions are being closely monitored.

The Central Medical Officer at J.J. Hospital, Dr Shweta, provided the latest update around 8:17 p.m., confirming the fatalities and the ongoing treatment of the injured.

The circumstances leading to the incident remain unclear, and railway officials are expected to investigate whether the victims were crossing the tracks or standing too close to the train line at the time.

Published at : 06 Nov 2025 09:12 PM (IST)
Mumbai News
