Pakistan Breaks Ceasefire, Targets Afghan Forces & Civilians Despite Peace Talks In Turkey

Tensions have reignited along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border as the Pakistani army allegedly violated the ceasefire and launched attacks on Afghan military positions and civilian areas in Lukman village, Kandahar province. The incident occurred on the Chaman-Spin Boldak border even as the third round of peace talks between the two nations commenced in Turkey’s capital. According to Afghan media reports, Pakistani forces not only opened fire but also used mortar shells, causing widespread panic and damage in residential and commercial areas near the frontier.

Exclusive photos and videos from Lukman village reveal that Pakistani troops directly targeted Afghan security outposts as well as a local shopping complex, sending civilians fleeing for safety. Visuals accessed by ABP News show heavy, indiscriminate firing by both sides as Afghan forces mobilised additional troops towards the border to strengthen their defences. The situation remains tense, with local residents reporting continuous gunfire and fear of escalation.

This latest outbreak of violence marks yet another blow to the fragile truce established between Islamabad and Kabul. Following the first round of talks held in Doha on 19 October, both nations had agreed to uphold a ceasefire. During the second round in Turkey, which lasted five days, the two delegations reaffirmed their commitment to peace and decided to extend the ceasefire until the next round, scheduled for 6 November.

However, the renewed hostilities on the very day the third round of discussions began cast serious doubt on the credibility of Pakistan’s ceasefire pledges. Afghan officials have condemned the attack, calling it a “provocation” that undermines ongoing diplomatic efforts. Analysts warn that continued clashes along the volatile Chaman-Spin Boldak border could derail talks aimed at stabilising bilateral relations and curbing cross-border militancy.

For now, Afghan forces remain on high alert, while local civilians brace for further escalation as both sides accuse each other of aggression.