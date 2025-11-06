India Triumphs Over Australia By 48 Runs, Take 2-1 Lead In T20 Series

India produced a stellar all-round performance to edge past Australia by 48 runs in the fourth T20I, taking a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

After posting a competitive total of 167/8, the Indian bowlers tightened the screws in middle overs, with key breakthroughs breaking Australia’s momentum.

With this win, India maintains their flawless record in bilateral T20I series in Australia featuring two or more matches. In the four earlier encounters, they secured two victories and two draws. Currently, they hold an unbeatable 2-1 lead in the ongoing five-match series, with one game remaining.

India's disciplined bowling ensures Aussies fell short

Despite some resistance from the Aussies, India's disciplined bowling ensured they fell short, allowing the hosts to seal a crucial victory and gain the upper hand in India-Australia series.

Axar Patel and Shivam Dube claimed two wickets apiece, while Washington Sundar was the pick of the bowlers with three scalps.

Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, and Arshdeep Singh contributed with one wicket each. Captain Suryakumar Yadav stood out with his tactical acumen, executing a clever DRS review and rotating his bowlers effectively to keep opposition under pressure.

Wickets Tumble After 121, India’s Middle Order Collapses

Batting first, India posted a modest total of 167 runs. The innings began on a promising note, with Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma putting together a 56-run opening stand.

Abhishek, however, was dismissed for 28 while attempting a big shot. Shivam Dube, promoted to number three, contributed 22 runs, while captain Suryakumar Yadav played aggressively, striking two sixes before departing for 20.

At one stage, India was 121 for two, but a sudden collapse followed, with four wickets falling for just 15 runs. Tilak Varma and Jitesh Sharma failed to reach double figures, and the seventh wicket fell at 152. Washington Sundar added some late runs with two boundaries before getting out, and Axar Patel’s quickfire 21 helped India reach a total of 167.

For Australia, Nathan Ellis was the standout bowler, taking three wickets for just 21 runs in his four overs. Adam Zampa, despite being expensive, also claimed three wickets, while Xavier Bartlett and Marcus Stoinis chipped in with one wicket each.

Australia's lowest T20I scores at home

Australia's lowest T20I scores on home soil include 111 against New Zealand in Sydney (2022), 119 versus India in Gold Coast (2025), 127 against Pakistan in Melbourne (2010), and 131 against India in Melbourne (2011).