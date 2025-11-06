JNU Elections 2025: Left Triumphs Over ABVP In All Key Positions

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Left Unity has swept the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) Elections 2025, winning all four top posts with clear margins over the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), The Times of India reported.

Aditi Mishra has been elected President, while K. Gopika won the Vice President’s post. Sunil Yadav emerged victorious as General Secretary after a tight contest, and Danish Ali bagged the Joint Secretary seat.

With this comprehensive win, the Left Unity reaffirmed its dominance in JNU’s student politics, turning the campus red once again.

JNU Election 2025: 67% Voter Turnout

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) Election 2025 recorded a voter turnout of 67%, slightly lower than the 70% turnout in the previous election. According to the JNU Election Committee, a total of 9,043 students exercised their right to vote this year, marking yet another high point in one of India’s most closely watched student elections.

Polling across the campus took place in a peaceful and well-organised manner, with long queues seen outside several schools. The turnout once again highlighted JNU’s deep-rooted political culture and the enthusiasm of its students to engage in democratic processes.

The newly elected union will now face the challenge of addressing several key student issues, from improving hostel and library infrastructure to reforming academic systems, enhancing research funding, and ensuring inclusivity on campus. Discussions on national education policy, campus autonomy, and student welfare are also expected to remain central to the union’s agenda.

The university administration has praised the Election Committee for ensuring a transparent and impartial election process. Meanwhile, supporters of the winning candidates celebrated across campus, waving banners and chanting slogans in jubilation at hostels and public spaces.

With the JNUSU 2025 results declared, the political discourse within JNU has entered a new phase, setting the stage for another year of active student engagement, policy debates, and ideological contestation at one of India’s most politically vibrant campuse

