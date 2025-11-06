Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationJNU Elections 2025: Left Triumphs Over ABVP In All Key Positions

JNU Elections 2025: Left Triumphs Over ABVP In All Key Positions

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) Election 2025 recorded a voter turnout of 67%, slightly lower than the 70% turnout in the previous election.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 08:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Left Unity has swept the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) Elections 2025, winning all four top posts with clear margins over the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), The Times of India reported.

Aditi Mishra has been elected President, while K. Gopika won the Vice President’s post. Sunil Yadav emerged victorious as General Secretary after a tight contest, and Danish Ali bagged the Joint Secretary seat.

With this comprehensive win, the Left Unity reaffirmed its dominance in JNU’s student politics, turning the campus red once again.

JNU Election 2025: 67% Voter Turnout

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) Election 2025 recorded a voter turnout of 67%, slightly lower than the 70% turnout in the previous election. According to the JNU Election Committee, a total of 9,043 students exercised their right to vote this year, marking yet another high point in one of India’s most closely watched student elections.

Polling across the campus took place in a peaceful and well-organised manner, with long queues seen outside several schools. The turnout once again highlighted JNU’s deep-rooted political culture and the enthusiasm of its students to engage in democratic processes.

The newly elected union will now face the challenge of addressing several key student issues, from improving hostel and library infrastructure to reforming academic systems, enhancing research funding, and ensuring inclusivity on campus. Discussions on national education policy, campus autonomy, and student welfare are also expected to remain central to the union’s agenda.

The university administration has praised the Election Committee for ensuring a transparent and impartial election process. Meanwhile, supporters of the winning candidates celebrated across campus, waving banners and chanting slogans in jubilation at hostels and public spaces.

With the JNUSU 2025 results declared, the political discourse within JNU has entered a new phase, setting the stage for another year of active student engagement, policy debates, and ideological contestation at one of India’s most politically vibrant campuse

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Also read
Published at : 06 Nov 2025 07:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
JNU Breaking News ABP Live Elections 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
JNU Elections 2025: Left Triumphs Over ABVP In All Key Positions
JNU Elections 2025: Left Triumphs Over ABVP In All Key Positions
Cricket
India Triumphs Over Australia By 48 Runs, Take 2-1 Lead In T20 Series
India Triumphs Over Australia By 48 Runs, Take 2-1 Lead In T20 Series
World
Power Shift In Islamabad? Pakistan Plans To Give More Power To Asim Munir
Power Shift In Islamabad? Pakistan Plans To Give More Power To Asim Munir
Cities
Lucknow Horror: Instagram 'Friend' Lures Class 7 Girl For Joyride, Gangrapes For 2 Days
Lucknow Horror: Instagram 'Friend' Lures Class 7 Girl For Joyride, Gangrapes For 2 Days
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections: RJD’s Khesari Lal Yadav Slams Giriraj Singh’s Burqa Remark, Bats for Unity
Bihar Elections: Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary Votes as Phase One Sees 121 Seats in Polls
Bihar Polls: High Voter Enthusiasm in Mukama, Digha and Khagaria Despite Early Glitches
Bihar Elections: NDA’s ‘Twin Brothers’ Strategy Marks a First in State Politics
Bihar Polls: Mukama Sees Fierce JDU vs RJD Battle Between Strong Local Leaders
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Indian Air Force And Its Ongoing Fighter Jet Crisis
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget