Sawan 2025 To End On August 9: Know Sawan Purnima Date, Moonrise Timings, Rituals, And More

According to the Hindu Panchang, the full moon or Purnima falls on the 15th day of the Shukla Paksha each month. It is also referred to as Purnamasi or Poonam ki Raat. In 2025, the month of Sawan began on July 11 and will conclude on the day of Sawan Purnima, marking the start of the next lunar month, Bhadrapada. Here's a detailed look at when Sawan ends, the moonrise time on Shravan Purnima, and key rituals associated with the day.

When Does The Month Of Sawan End?

Traditionally, the end of the Sawan month coincides with Shravan Purnima. However, this year, there's some confusion about the exact date. While Sawan Purnima falls on August 8, the month of Sawan will officially end on August 9. The festival of Raksha Bandhan will also be celebrated on August 9.

The confusion arises due to the lunar calendar: as per Drik Panchang, Sawan Purnima begins at 2:12 PM on August 8 and ends at 1:04 PM on August 9. As per Hindu tradition, rituals like snan-daan (holy bath and donation) and vrat (fast) are observed based on the Udaya Tithi (sunrise timing of the lunar day), making August 9 the appropriate day for these activities.

However, since offering Arghya (water offering) to the moon is significant on Purnima, especially for those fasting and worshipping Chandra Dev (Moon God), many will observe the fast on August 8, when the moon will be visible at night.

Moonrise Timing On Sawan Purnima

On August 8, the moon will rise at 6:42 PM. Devotees can offer Arghya and perform Chandra Puja at this time. For those performing the snan-daan ritual, the auspicious time on August 9 is between 4:22 AM and 5:04 AM.

Significance Of Moon Worship On Sawan Purnima

While moon worship is common on every Purnima, it holds special significance during the month of Sawan, which is considered highly auspicious for Lord Shiva. According to mythology, Lord Shiva adorns the moon on his head, making moon worship even more sacred during this time.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]