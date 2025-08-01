Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Why Conch Shell And Ketki Flower Is Not Offered To Lord Shiv? Know The Legend Behind It

Despite being white and fragrant, the Ketki flower along with the conch shell, which is auspicious in many Hindu rituals, are forbidden during Shivpuja. Know the reason behind it.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 09:41 AM (IST)

Lord Shiv, one of the most revered deities in Hinduism, is known for his affinity for simplicity and purity. White flowers, in particular, are believed to be his favorite, symbolising peace and devotion. Yet, despite being white and fragrant, the Ketaki flower is strictly avoided in Shiv worship. Similarly, the conch shell, considered highly auspicious in many Hindu rituals, is also forbidden during Shiv Puja.

The answer for these two, lies in two fascinating legends deeply rooted in Hindu mythology.

Why Conch Shell Is Forbidden In Shivpuja:

The conch shell, or shankh, is widely regarded as a sacred item in Hindu rituals. It is blown to mark the beginning of pujas and often used to pour holy water over deities. However, when it comes to Lord Shiv, the conch shell is a strict no.

The origin of this prohibition is linked to the legend of the demon Shankhchud. Known for his tyranny, Shankhchud terrorised not only Earth but all realms, leaving the gods helpless. Desperate, they turned to Lord Shiv for deliverance.

Shiv, aware that the demon’s downfall was near, prepared for battle. The confrontation between Mahadev and Shankhchud was intense and fiery. Eventually, Shiv killed him using his divine trident. Upon his death, Shankhchud’s body turned to ashes, and from those ashes, the conch shell emerged.

As the conch shell originated from the remains of a demon slain by Shiv himself, it is considered inauspicious in his worship. Even today, it is forbidden to offer a conch shell to Lord Shiv or use it to pour water on a Shivling. Blowing the conch during Shiv Puja is also discouraged, despite its use in other rituals.

Why Is Ketaki Flower Never Offered To Lord Shiv?

While many white flowers are commonly used in rituals dedicated to Lord Shiv, the Ketaki flower, despite its beauty and fragrance, is never among them. The reason for this stems from an ancient tale involving deception and divine judgment.

According to the Hindu mythology, a dispute once arose between Lord Brahma, the creator, and Lord Vishnu, the preserver, over who was superior. To settle the matter, Lord Shiv manifested himself as a massive column of light, known as the Jyotirlinga, and challenged both deities to find its beginning and end. The one who succeeded would be deemed the greatest.

Lord Vishnu journeyed downward in search of the base, while Lord Brahma ascended to find the top. During his quest, Brahma encountered a Ketaki flower falling from above. Sensing an opportunity, he asked the flower to lie and say it had seen the top of the Jyotirlinga. The Ketaki agreed, and both returned to Lord Shiv, with Brahma falsely claiming victory and the flower serving as his deceitful witness.

Lord Shiv, all-knowing, saw through the lie. Enraged by the falsehood, he punished both the deceiver and the accomplice. He severed one of Brahma's five heads and cursed the Ketaki flower, declaring it unfit for any form of worship in his name. From that day on, the Ketaki was banned from Shiv Puja. Offering it is now considered a grave sin.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 01 Aug 2025 09:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Lord Shiv Conch Shell And Ketki Flower Shivpuja Ketki Flower In Shivpuja Conch Shell In Shivpuja

























